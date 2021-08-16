A large television is among items reported stolen during a break-in Saturday at a home on Campbell Road in Onondaga.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The break-in happened between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The homeowner called Brant OPP just after 4 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Large TV stolen in break-in at Onondaga home Back to video

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be made online at www.crimestoppersbb.com or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Driver charged with racing

A 40-year-old Toronto driver has been charged with stunt driving after Brant OPP say an officer conducting speed enforcement on Highway 24 South on Saturday morning clocked a vehicle traveling at more than 50 km-h over the posted speed limit of 80 km-h.

The driver is charged with racing a motor vehicle- excessive speed, and speeding 50-plus kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

The driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

Vehicle impounded

A 53-year-old Oxford County man has had his car impounded for 45 days after Brant OPP stopped a vehicle early Sunday afternoon on No. 6 School Road for a driving violation. The man is charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited.