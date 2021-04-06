Kindness will help conquer COVID-19

Regardless, the cancellation of high school sports has left our children feeling an emptiness that we should be helping them fill or cope with.

Some miss the competition; others the socialization. There’s the routine, the lessons learned and the overall experiences that come from being part of an athletic event.

Over the past few weeks, several stories in The Expositor have outlined the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on high school athletes and their coaches. The overriding message is that, without sports, life is less fulfilling in many ways.

The reality is our energy could be better spent finding ways to help those people.

People have become focused on the effect on their lives of face coverings, lockdowns and other items surrounding this pandemic. But what about the feelings and mental state of those most vulnerable?

And, too often, that has resulted in insults and ignorance overwhelming acts of kindness.

There is little doubt that COVID-19 has made the past year challenging for many.

I wish the next part of this column provided a solution but, as everyone clearly must understand at this point in the pandemic, there is nothing that will magically return everything back to the way it was.

Without a timeline as to when this pandemic will end, we should be spending more time worrying about our entire society and what we can do to help the people within it. We should be looking to make everyone’s life a little less stressful – and less confrontational – during this difficult time.

We can do that by having more patience, understanding and kindness.

Patience and understanding are not virtues everyone possesses but kindness is something that is inside of everyone.

It doesn’t take much to be kind. In normal times, kindness can be as simple as smiling at someone.

Unfortunately, in a masked society it’s impossible to see someone’s smile but there are other ways we can be kind.

We can remain in contact with people, especially those who are vulnerable, making sure they are OK. We can compliment our peers. We can provide an open ear to people while giving them an outlet to express how they feel.

Sometimes, it can be something we don’t do that makes a difference, like resisting the urge to add to any negativity on social media.

It can be something simple, such as saying please and thank you. Open the door for someone. Be polite to those you encounter.

In no way is this an invitation to start a conversation about the talking points surrounding COVID-19. It’s about how we can get through this and come out better on the other side while also making sure we help our children and society’s most vulnerable cope with something they are struggling to understand.

It would be naive to think that kindness will solve this problem but that isn’t the point. The point is, if we have the power to make someone’s experience through this pandemic somewhat more bearable, we should do that.

And the next time you get a chance, try killing someone with kindness. Don’t do it to cause them discomfort – which is part of the saying’s literal meaning – but do it to make them feel better, to let them know you care and to help them get through this difficult time.

All we have is each other. And we are stronger together than against one another.