Kids invited to get their Passport to Health

Children in Brantford and Brant County can log in to free virtual activities, including stemotics, cooking and art classes and museum tours, with the Healthy Kids Passport to Health.

To promote cultural learning, support physical activity, and celebrate the area’s diversity, this year’s program theme is Healthy Kids Celebrate Culture. Programming and activities will be developed throughout the year with Indigenous organizations, cultural associations and the Brantford Immigration Partnership.

“We’ve been doing the Passport to Health since 2015, and I’m so proud of how the community continues to support and grow this program,” said Bethany Letto, program co-ordinator. “This year will be a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are so many fun opportunities for children to participate in virtually.”

Participants can enter for a chance to win one of several prizes offered by local partners. The Healthy Kids Passport to Health photo contest features a grand prize of a $400 Brantford parks-recreation gift certificate, which can be used for swim lessons, registered or drop-in programs, and day camps. Nine additional prizes will be awarded, valued at $100 each, for Brant Sports, Crock-A-Doodle, Grand Experiences, Grand River Conservation Authority, Smak Dab Pottery, Sport Chek, The Bicycle Shop, Twin Valley Zoo and Walter Gretzky Municipal Golf Course and Learning Centre.

The contest opens on March 13, the first day of the passport program, and closes on March 28, the program’s last day.

For the past six years, the Passport to Health program has allowed kids to discover activities they may not have otherwise tried. Parents whose children have participated in the program report improvements in their child’s motivation to participate in physical activity, eat healthy foods and drink more water, said Letto.

Children can participate in as many activities as they like but space is limited for some and pre-registration is required at Brantford.ca/HealthyKids