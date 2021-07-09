Jobless rate climbs for first time in four months

Despite a strong appetite from area employers looking to hire, Brantford’s jobless rate jumped in June as employment fell.

Article content

The Brantford Brant unemployment rate climbed to 6.5 per cent in June, up from 6.1 per cent in May, reversing four straight months of declines, according to Statistics Canada estimates released Friday.

Norfolk’s jobless rate for June was 7.4 per cent, down from the 9.2 per cent seen in the previous quarter that ended in March.

The figures are based on surveys of residents conducted June 11 to 19, just after the first phase of restrictions were lifted in Ontario.

Across Canada, employment grew by 231,000, pushing down the national monthly jobless rate to 7.8 per cent. Ontario also regained jobs and the provincial rate fell almost a full percentage point to 8.4 per cent.

About 1,700 fewer Brantford residents worked in June, the majority of whom left the workforce, the Workforce Planning Board of Grand Erie said in a news release.

“It’s disappointing to see fewer people working,” said Danette Dalton, the board’s executive director. “The number reminds us of how strongly the pandemic and its restrictions impact people’s thoughts about work, the job market and economy.”

Dalton said that since Statistics Canada conducted its survey in mid June, restrictions have further eased in several types of businesses, especially retail and restaurants.

“We should anticipate that more people have gone back to work or started new jobs in the last couple of weeks,” she said.

Local job losses have mainly been in the service sector, including occupations related to sales, call centres, security and building maintenance. On the flip side, employment has been growing in occupations in management, computer support, engineering and other science-related jobs.