Jamboree supports music programs for children

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

PORT DOVER A homegrown lineup of Norfolk County roots musicians took to the stage on Saturday at the Birdtown Jamboree “Cornstock” Festival.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

What started as a party in local blues musician Tony Duclos’s backyard has become a 17-year tradition and a showcase of local talent. The concerts have also raised thousands of dollars for local arts programs for children and youth.

“We’ve raised up to $10,000 a year for children’s music and art initiatives,” said Duclos on Saturday at Homegrown Hideaway just outside of Port Dover, where the event has been held for the past two years. “Last year, we bought 25 ukuleles for Boston Public School.”

For the first 15 years, the Birdstock Jamboree was held over the first weekend after Labour Day at the Wagonwheel Produce and Corn Maze, where it got the Cornstock Festival moniker.

Last year, due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols, the concert was scaled back to a single day and moved to the grounds of Homegrown Hideaway, adjacent to the Lynn Valley Trail.

Concert-goers gathered around the stage on lawnchairs to enjoy a full roster of musicians who donate their time to the event. This year’s concert included songs from the first-ever compilation recording of the festival’s musicians, called the Birdtown Jamboree Project.

“Longtime Birdtown Jam member Vinny Szczesny came up with the idea to record many of the festival’s musicians and their music at the start of the pandemic, and this became the focus of his work over the last year,” said Duclos.

Recorded last winter at Vinny Van Studios in Simcoe, Szczesny was the recording engineer and Duclos the producer, with Brian Stewart and Dave Barber doing the mixing and mastering.