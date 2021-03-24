Si, Italian immigrant experience coming in May

Muir said a number of the videos have been selected to dramatize for the production.

More than a dozen video interviews have been made with local members of the Italian community, many of them elderly, to capture the heritage aspect.

The main event is planned for May 15, featuring a walking tour led by Brian Moore, a panel discussion; Italian music and food, an exhibit at the Brant Museum and Archives and an original theatre production by Brant Theatre Workshops.

“This project is similar to the Jewish Immigrant Experience held in Brantford in 2019,” said Peter Muir, director of Brant Theatre Workshops. “This time the same group of partners is looking at the Italian immigrant experience.”

Local historians from the Canadian Industrial Heritage Centre, Brant Historical Society, Laurier Brantford and Brant Theatre Workshops have teamed up once again to tell the story of the immigrant experience in Brantford.

“The integration of arts and heritage is really important for our theatre company,” explained the director. “We bring history to life. This was a perfect opportunity to work with people who were very knowledgeable about the history of our community.”

Bill Darfler, John Campbell, Nathan Etherington, Christina Han, and Jack Jackowetz and Moore are among local historians involved in the project.

Han, an associate professor at Laurier Brantford, said Brantford’s rich immigrant history inspired her to pursue these stories.

“I think the community really appreciates the work we’re doing, and they are thrilled to share their stories,” she noted. “The campus likes that we’re doing these community engaged research projects that bring a lot of people to Laurier and the downtown. It’s really great for the history students at Laurier Brantford as well.”

Online registration for the May 15 event will be available at www.branttheatre.com in order to assign time slots for viewing the museum exhibit, and take part in one of several walking group tours, with physical distancing and pandemic guidelines being observed.

A free preview of the Italian Immigrant Experience will be presented on March 27 at the Rossini Lodge on Grey Street that will also be live streamed from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. through a link on the Brant Theatre Workshops website. Anyone planning to watch the online preview has the option of ordering a spaghetti dinner delivered to their home.

“They can get their dinner, watch the various videos we’ve been working on and see what the play is about,” Muir said.

Rossini Lodge officials received confirmation from the Brant County Health Unit that the event can go ahead with a limit of 50 in attendance.

To make a reservation to attend the preview event in person, go to branttheatre.com/memories.

“What I find interesting about what we’re doing is that these stories don’t get talked about and documented,” said Jackowetz. “They are important stories that need to be told.”

bethompson@postmedia.com