Italian Immigrant Experience celebrated
The rich cultural heritage of Brantford’s Italian community was celebrated Saturday at the Brant Museum and Archives.
Memories of the Italian Immigrant Experience offered area residents the opportunity to discover the courage and determination of families who left their homeland for a better life in Canada.
Historian Brian Moore led small groups of people on a walking tour, talking about the four key Italian villages that accounted for about 45 per cent of those who settled in Brantford.
“I talked a little bit about the fact that they came here looking for particular foods that would make them feel more at home,” Moore said. “That led to the establishment of fruit and vegetable markets, and bakeries.
Moore’s walk also covered St. Mary’s Church as the major focal point of their faith; the Rossini Lodge; and the Italians’ involvement in the community at large in terms of charities, service clubs and trade unions because so many were involved in construction.
“For anybody who is a son of an immigrant, and I am, it’s just nostalgic to see the road that our parents paved for us,” said Carmine Romano. “Coming over here (with) no language, no money, just a suitcase. And why? Just to make a better life for themselves and eventually, their kids. That was us.”
Romano said it’s important to see this cultural history so it doesn’t get forgotten.
With him was his daughter-in-law Erica Polidori, who recently returned from Tokyo as a member of the bronze medal-winning Canadian Olympic softball team.
She said her mother-in-law Anna had been involved in the Italian Immigrant Experience project for the past year or more and wanted to see what she had been working on.
“It was great,” said Polidori, whose father is of Italian descent. “There’s tons of information, the paperwork, photos and little mementoes, and a lot of names I recognize. It’s really meaningful.”
Inside the museum, Laurier Brantford’s associate professor of history Dr. Christina Han curated the exhibit and explained items of interest to visitors.
“Getting to know the families, interviewing them, and getting artifacts from their homes has been a great experience,” Han said. “The pandemic delayed things for over a year, but we managed to get a lot of stories.”
Numerous items borrowed from families for the exhibit included a wine press that the Luciani family, like many, used to make their own wine.
Also displayed were a large travel trunk, ship tickets, a travelogue from Ellis Island, along with a pizza cutter and wooden spoon that Maria Risi used to stir spaghetti sauce for decades, and a suit of armour made by the late Louis Torti.
Three tiny bags of dirt in a showcase may not appear to have much meaning at first, but Han explained the meaning of their inclusion.
Rita Bonaccorso’s mother came from a small village in Italy, and was in a nursing home in Brantford.
Han said Rita’s mother wanted to touch her home soil before she died.
“So Rita flew to Italy in 2005, went to her hometown and got three bags of dirt,” Han explained. “Her Mom was moved to tears and relieved that she could go in peace because she had touched her native soil.”
Han was pleased to be able to share the information with the public now that the lockdown has ended.
“Doing this project is very meaningful because it shows how culturally diverse Brantford is,” said the history professor. “It allows the larger community to recognize the contributions these families made.”
