iPad 'brought me into the world,' says senior who got tablet through her church

A year ago, Claire Steel wouldn’t even know how to turn on an iPad.

Now the Brantford senior is Zoom chatting with her friends, Face Timing with her great-grandchildren and enjoying online Sunday services at her church.

“I didn’t even know if it was possible,” she said. “At 85, it was like the whole world was leaving me behind. Now I love it. It brought me into the world with everybody else.

“It’s a magnificent little square box. I’m in awe of the whole thing.”

Steel is one of the senior congregation members at Brantford’s Fairview United Church where they’ve initiated a program called Brant Isolated Seniors Communicating Using Information Technology, through which they loan iPads to senior church members willing to give it a go.

“Really, there were a lot of seniors isolated even before COVID,” said Sherrie Milla, one of the committee members behind the program.

But with the pandemic largely restricting seniors to their homes, Milla said it was time to introduce some technological connection.