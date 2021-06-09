





Article content At least 15,000 children attended the former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford. It’s long past time their stories were told – around the country and beyond, says Janis Monture, executive director of Woodland Cultural Centre. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Investigation needed to 'uncover the truth' at former residential school Back to video “We’ve always known the stories,” she said in an interview Wednesday. “We know and understand the space. This is bringing it all to the forefront.” “This” is the recent discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation says are buried on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Monture said there “definitely is a possibility” there are unmarked graves on the grounds of the former residential school on Mohawk Street, which operated under the Government of Canada from 1828 to 1970. Prior to 1885, the Anglican Church of Canada was involved in its operation. Many former students have described suffering physical, sexual and emotional abuse and the death of children at the school.

Article content “We’ve heard testimonials from survivors for years,” said Monture. “An investigation needs to be done to bring closure and uncover the truth.” Mark Hill, elected chief of Six Nations of the Grand River, has asked the federal government for help to “immediately conduct a comprehensive search” for bodies of children on and around the grounds of the former residential school. In a letter sent to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 31, Hill said Six Nations is committed to working with Canada to “find all of our missing children.” Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett announced last week that Ottawa will distribute $27 million in previously announced funding to assist Indigenous communities in locating and memorializing children who died at residential schools. Ontario Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford said this week he would support further investigations of former residential school grounds within the province to find any unmarked graves of Indigenous children. “We will work in partnership with the federal government and Indigenous communities to move this important work forward as we aim (to) support the identification, commemoration and maintenance of residential school burial grounds,” Rickford said in a statement. At a meeting on Tuesday, the City of Brantford’s community development committee passed a resolution moved by Coun. Brian VanTilborg supporting the efforts of Six Nations.

Article content The resolution calls for the federal government to provide Six Nations with the technology needed to search the grounds of the former Mohawk Institute. It also requests the government fully fund the Save the Evidence campaign and provide stable, ongoing operating funding to Woodland Cultural Centre and other such centres across the country. Lastly, the resolution asks the federal government to provide support for residential school survivors and their families, and that the city “build and maintain” a partnership with Woodland “to address the ongoing intergenerational impact of the residential school system on survivors and their families.” “The things that have happened over the past couple weeks speak to the shame that happened at residential schools,” said VanTilborg. “It’s about supporting whatever path First Nations leaders want to take.” Councillors agreed to consult with Six Nations chief to determine “if this is the direction the City of Brantford should take.” Monture, who was to have a meeting with Hill on Wednesday, said Woodland, which has operated on the grounds of the former residential school since 1972, is working collaboratively with Six Nations and will do “whatever the community tells us they want us to do.” Allan Loft, whose father Thomas Loft and aunts Norma and Thelma Loft, were taken from their Six Nations home to the Mohawk Institute sometime in the 1920s, said the area all around the former residential school, including the municipal landfill site, should be searched for possible remains.

Article content Loft said that, when he was a teenager, he and his father visited the Mush Hole, a name given to the residential school by its students because of the oatmeal mush frequently served to them. He said his father showed him the cornerstones he shimmied down to escape the building. “He ran away three times. The third time my grandma hid him at her house so he wouldn’t have to go back,” he said. “People should know what happened there.” The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering with trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.

