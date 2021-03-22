





Article content Brant eRide is getting a new name as efforts to ramp up the county’s public transportation get underway. County councillors, at a recent administration and operations committee meeting, voted in favour of changing the name to Brant Transit to better reflect the service. Their decision is expected to receive final approval when Brant County Council meets on Tuesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. In with Brant Transit, out with Brant eRide Back to video “I’m part of the fund-raising committee for (Brant) community health hub and as we’ve approached a number of donors we get asked if there is a transportation system that goes past the health hub,” Coun. John Bell said at a recent administration and operations committee meeting. “I share that we have Brant e Ride. But I think if we called it Brant Transit, it would be more readily understood by potential donors and to members of the general public as well.” Bell made the comment after Coun. Steve Howes suggested changing the name to Brant Transit.

Article content “I agree that the rebranding is necessary but wouldn’t it be even more clear if we called in Brant Transit?” Howes said. “That would clearly send a message that this is not an inexpensive taxi service and as the community grows and we switch to larger vehicles like buses, it (the name) would still make sense.” The county launched Brant eRide on January 2, 2020, but the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in March hindered efforts to boost ridership and scale up the program. A subsequent review of the service found a lack of understanding about eRide. Initial branding and communications about the program didn’t resonate with the public, councillors were told. As part of the rebranding staff recommended removing the ‘e’ from the program to avoid confusion with private ride-share programs. The rebranding effort aims to provide better clarity to what the service provides and will included detailed information about the service, how it works, how to book rides, where it goes. The information will be included on a website and in mail-outs sent to county residents. Brant Transit is a public transportation system which at this time utilizes sedans and vans. Users are encouraged to book their ride at least 24 hours in advance. Accessible vehicles are available and must be requested at the time of booking. The service is available Monday to Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. but doesn’t operate on statutory holidays.

Article content The fee is a $5 flat rate, $3 for seniors 55 and older and support people ride for free when accompanying someone with a disability. Group rides can be pre-arranged by employers, long-term care homes, community service and other organizations and can accommodate up to seven people. “While the implementation of this new service, particularly during the midst of a pandemic has presented challenges, staff feel confident that a re-launch addressing the lessons learned throughout the past year, will make the program financially feasible and, more importantly, will continue to expand and provide a crucial service to the community,” a report prepared by county staff said. Councillors were told the number of people using the service is in the hundreds and that approximately half are seniors citizens. Vball@postmedia.com twitter.com/EXPVBall

