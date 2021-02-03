In-class learning to resume Feb. 8 in local schools

Article content continued

JoAnna Roberto, director of education at the Grand Erie District School Board, said Wednesday that the past five weeks of remote learning have been challenging for parents and families.

“We are incredibly grateful for their ongoing efforts to support student learning during this time,” she said. “We are thrilled that our students and staff will be back in their buildings together where important in-person connections and activities take place.”

The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board said in a message home to families Wednesday afternoon that it will continue to work to ensure schools remain clean and safe with additional safeguards in place.

Both local school boards have mandated that all students from kindergarten to Grade 12 are required to wear masks inside schools, while on board school buses and outside where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

“We extended the requirement to all students out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with public health, as the safety of all our students and staff is at the core of every decision we make,” said Rick Petrella, chair of the Catholic board.

All Catholic board staff and secondary school students must complete the online COVID-19 school screening process and receive a “Go To School” result each day, with a verbal confirmation from students during their period 1 class. Anyone not passing the screening will be sent home.

“We are excited that we have reached a point where we can return to our buildings and look forward to welcoming your children next week,” said director of education Mike McDonald. “Please continue to remind your children about the importance of physical distancing and correct mask wearing.”

Grand Erie principals will communicate with families in the next few days in regard to enhanced screening practices beginning on Monday.

Meantime, Lecce said the province would issue temporary certification of eligible teacher candidates who are set to graduate in 2021, in an effort to stabilize staffing levels, as some school boards are experiencing as much as 40 per cent staff absenteeism.

The province will also make targeted asymptomatic testing available for staff and students, at the discretion of local health units.

bethompson@postmedia.com