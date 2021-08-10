Impaired driver had cannabis, open liquor in vehicle

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

A 21-year-old driver from Six Nations of the Grand River faces numerous charges including impaired driving.

Brant OPP say an officer observed the vehicle commit a traffic offence Saturday morning on County Road 18.

In speaking with the driver, the officer determined the individual was impaired.

Investigation also indicated the rear licence plate on the vehicle had been reported stolen to Brantford Police.

The accused is charged with impaired driving; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available; driving with an open liquor container; being a novice driver with blood alcohol content above zero; using a plate not authorized for the vehicle; and failing to notify a change of address.

The individual is also charged with being a Class G1 licence holder who was unaccompanied by a qualified driver, and failing to surrender a driver’s licence, vehicle permit and proof of insurance.

Collison in Paris

Brant OPP are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Paris on Monday afternoon.

Police say the collision occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Grand River Street North near Paris Links Road.

One of the drivers fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

The suspect is describe as 5’8” in height with shaggy brown hair, wearing a baseball cap, and driving a small silver car that police say should have noticeable damage to its front end.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video surveillance footage that could help identify the vehicle and driver is asked to call Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.