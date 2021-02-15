Ice fishing flourishes at St. Williams

Article content

Hundreds of people each day are flocking to the Lake Erie shore at St. Williams.

They are leaving the confines of their homes during a province-wide shutdown, to spend the day in an even smaller ice-fishing hut.

“Normally only the weekends are busy,” said Diana Woodward, who owns Woodward’s Ice Fishing with her husband, Brad.

“But with people having the time off, and this is one of the things you’re allowed to do, it’s picked up during the week this year. It’s always been a social function.”

Ice fishing resumed on Feb. 9 after a temporary pause caused by high winds and water breaking some of the ice in the bay.

“We now have eight to ten inches of good, solid ice,” said Darren Propper, a Woodward’s employee with 27 years of ice fishing experience.

“I can’t believe how busy we are today. It’s the best fishing day I’ve seen in 20 years.”

Photo by Brian Thompson / The Expositor

About 200 huts dotted the frozen horizon at St. Williams on Friday morning consisting of 34 from Woodward’s, and 20 from Bayside Ice Fishing next door. The balance are private huts and pop-ups that people brought on their own.