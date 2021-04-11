





Article content Simcoe resident Garrett Readings, frustrated by the government’s response to COVID-19, says it’s time they “start looking at both sides of the conversation.” “This is the second stay-at-home order and the third lockdown,” said Readings, who attending a No More Lockdowns protest with his wife Candice on Saturday in the parking lot of the former Zellers store. “Clearly, it’s not working. But they’re not listening to anyone going against their narrative. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hundreds gather in Simcoe parking lot to protest lockdown Back to video “I’m against oppressive measures of tyranny. It should be common sense before a blanket mandate.” Several hundred people, none wearing masks and most not physically distancing, gathered for the morning protest organized by the Simcoe branch of No More Lockdowns Canada, a group created by independent MPP Randy Hillier that has about 12,000 followers on its Facebook page. Hillier, who has been taking his crusade on the road, with a stop last week in Brantford, and his followers say they believe the government measures to control the spread of COVID-19 are “causing more harm than the actual virus.”

Article content Instead of curbing the virus, the measures have prevented people from “living, getting an education, getting needed medical attention, and from being gainfully employed,” he said. “The facts, the evidence is clear,” Hillier told Saturday’s crowd. “This virus isn’t a threat to healthy people, to young people. I don’t know anybody who has gotten sick from COVID.” On Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,813 new cases of COVID-19 in the province in the past 24 hours. The province also announced 19 more deaths from the virus bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,531. A new record was set on Friday with 541 people battling the disease in ICUs across the province, based on the latest data from Critical Care Services Ontario. “This is not a health crisis,” said Hillier. “It never has been. It’s a political crisis. What they don’t have is an exit strategy. We’re giving the government an exit strategy. We’re showing them we are free.” Hillier encouraged the crowd to “keep sharing knowledge and information.” “I believe the dam is breaking. People are waking up.” Rob Smout of Simcoe urged peaceful protest, telling those who gathered not to argue with those who don’t share their views. “Rise above,” said Smout. “Don’t drop down to their level.” The media and the police, who didn’t seem to be visibly present at the rally, were the target of several of the speakers. Aylmer, Ont. pastor Henry Hildebrandt, an advocate for religious assembly, was among those charged by Brantford Police last week for failing to comply with orders under the Reopening Ontario Act. Since the start of the pandemic, he has been speaking out against the government, police and medical community over public health restrictions. He has been holding Sunday services indoors and in the parking lot, in violation of the ban on public gatherings.

Article content “Never before in Canada have police had to endure so much sneer,” said Hildebrandt. “They say they’re only doing their job. That didn’t hold up in the Nuremberg trials and it won’t hold up now. The government, police and health department created this division. It is a satanic power. If it was for our well-being we would know it.” Lu Ashe of Waterford, who comes from “farming heritage,” said public-health orders on managing migrant workers during the pandemic are ridiculous. “Norfolk County has the best support system for migrant workers probably anywhere in the world,” said Ashe, who carried a placard saying, “You are not informed enough to tell me how to live.” “I have lived 65 years successfully. I know how to take care of my own health.”

