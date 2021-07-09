House sales continue to hit new records according to statistics released by the Brantford Regional Real Estate Association.

In June, both the number of homes sold through the association’s multiple listing service and the year-over-year increase set new heights.

Housing market: Prices high, listings low

There were 309 housing units sold last month – an increase of 11.6 percent over the same time last June.

“Sales have continued unabated at their breakneck pace since earlier this year, with activity reaching not only the highest June level but also the first June to ever surpass 300 sales,” said Ray Petro, president of the association.

Petro said the market has seen a strong and sustained resurgence in new listings that started last summer.

“While overall inventories remain at record lows, the large influx of new supply has provided a healthy boost to offerings on the market. Based on the dearth of available listings at the end of each month since the beginning of the year it seems like home-buyers are making short work of almost anything that makes its way onto the market.”

According to the stats, the average price for a a single-family home sold in June was $706,382, up substantially from last year at the same time.

The year-to-date average price was $702,010 which was up 39 percent from the first six months of 2020.

The association said the value of all home sales in June 2021 was $218.3 million, which was an increase of 49 percent from last June.

Benchmark prices – those predicted for general properties by bringing together averages, medians and price trends – also showed substantial jumps.