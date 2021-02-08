Article content

The story of one man’s account as a Holocaust survivor has been selected for the County of Brant Public Library’s 16th annual One Book One Brant.

Author Max Eisen’s memoir, By Chance Alone, describes growing up in Czechoslovakia when Adolf Hitler announced that the Nazis were “going to eradicate Jews from the face of Europe.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Holocaust survivor's memoir chosen for One Book One Brant Back to video

Eisen’s family was sent to concentration camps where six millions Jews were killed during the Second World War. At the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, he was the only member of his family to survive.

During a speaking engagement in 2018, Eisen shared his father’s quick farewell to him through a barbed wire fence.

“My father gave me a blessing and told me that if I manage to survive, I have to tell the world what happened here.”

The library had previously booked Eisen for an in-person author event because of “the message his book carries about the social consequences of ignorance and indifference to the plight of targeted groups,” said Gary Jermy, the library’s outreach and community impact co-ordinator. “As one of the few remaining Second World War concentration camp survivors, it is the chance of a lifetime to hear his message about not only persevering but overcoming horrific experiences.”