Historic Pauline Johnson books donated to Chiefswood, city library

Three early editions of books written by Six Nations poet E. Pauline Johnson have found their way home.

Toronto resident and historian Jim Gibson donated copies this week of Legends of Vancouver (printed in 1926) and Flint and Feather (1930) to the main branch of the Brantford Public Library. Gibson delivered another volume of Flint and Feather, also printed in 1930, to Johnson’s family home, Chiefswood, now a national historic site and museum at Six Nations of the Grand River.

Gibson is an avid collector of all things related to the poet, famous during the late 19th and early 20th century.

“I feel that it’s all well and fine that I’m collecting them,” he said of the books. “But I like to give to institutions that will appreciate them and use them in teaching sessions.”

Johnson was born in 1861 at Chiefswood, located along the banks of the Grand.

Gibson said Johnson “defied the role of women at the time by not marrying or having children and sustained herself and her mother financially, after the death of her father, through writing and performances.

“She travelled the world reciting her work on stages from Canada to England. Pauline broke down barriers across Canada for women in literature and, in particular, Indigenous women, to make their way as artists on their own terms.”

Johnson, whose poetry was published in Canada, the United States and Great Britain, was among a generation of widely read writers who began to define Canadian literature.

She was notable for her poems and short stories and is most known for her books of poetry, The White Wampum (1895), Canadian Born (1903), and Flint and Feather (1912); and her collections of stories, Legends of Vancouver (1911), The Shagganappi (1913), and The Moccasin Maker (1913).