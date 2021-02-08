Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle

Article content

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 403, near Brantford, on Monday morning.

Brant OPP say they were called to the collision at about 7:40 a.m. They remain at the scene and the eastbound lanes between Rest Acres and Oak Park roads are closed.

The pedestrian was transported to local hospital, said OPP Const. Ken Johnston.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area and has a dash cam video to please contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca