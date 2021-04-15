





Article content Brant’s COVID-19 case numbers are continuing to climb at a record-breaking pace. The Brant County Health Unit reported on Thursday 61 new confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Record number of COVID-19 patients at BGH Back to video That brings the total number of cases for the week that will end on Sunday to 160, with three days of data still to report. Last week there were a total of 194 cases. There are now 276 active cases of COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant. Fourteen people are being treated for the virus at Brantford General Hospital. “We are facing a very serious situation at the most critical stage our community has faced,” said Dr. David McNeil, president and CEO of the Brant Community Healthcare System. “We have more patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital now than we have seen since the onset of the pandemic. BCHS is opening additional critical care capacity but it is essential that we work together to preserve this life-saving resource both locally and provincially.”

Article content Acting medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke pleaded with the public on Wednesday during her weekly news conference to take the situation seriously. “We as a community must realize that we face an even longer road ahead if we don’t make significant changes to our behaviour,” said Urbantke. “We understand that COVID-19 fatigue is real. But our primary responsibility is to protect the health and safety of members of our community and we need the public’s help to reduce the case counts. The trends we’re seeing as of late are very concerning.” In a media release, the Emergency Operations Centre Advisory Committee said it’s aware of the planned No More Lockdowns protest on Henry Street this weekend and “want to remind those who are thinking of participating of the serious health risk attending will pose to themselves and others they will come in contact with.” The Brantford Police Service said it recognizes the Charter-protected right of any group to assemble peacefully to draw public attention to a cause, so long as a gathering doesn’t breach any applicable statues or municipal bylaws. “Any gathering, regardless of its intended purpose, which is over the current legal gathering limit, will merit an appropriate police response in order to enhance community safety concerns,” said the EOC. Police officers will be monitoring the protest areas. Under the current stay-at-home order, people aren’t allowed to gather indoors with anyone they don’t live with. Outside gatherings are limited to five people and all COVID-19 public health measures must be followed, including physical distancing and wearing a face covering.

Article content The fine under the Re-Opening Ontario Act for a first-time offence is $750 plus court costs. Brantford police issued a dozen charges for ignoring COVID-19 gathering restrictions imposed by the province after a No More Lockdowns rally in the city on April 3 that drew more than 1,000 people. Locally, 14 deaths have been attributed to the virus, with a total of 10 more on Six Nations, which had 447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. An additional 1,935 vaccines were administered locally on Wednesday, bringing the total number of shots to 37,284. Of those, 3,885 people have received the full two doses of vaccine. Variants of concern continue to grow locally, but not at the same speed as in some provincial hotspots. Overall the health unit has reported 205 cases that have the N501Y mutation with the presumed lineage of B.1.1.7 (UK), 32 cases with both the N501Y and E484K mutation, 22 cases with only the E484K mutation and four cases of the P.1 (Brazil) lineage. Outbreaks recorded Wednesday included seven schools and two daycares. New outbreaks have been declared at Sacred Heart in Paris and at Just 4 Moms and Kids, a child care centre in Scotland. Ongoing outbreaks are: Agnes Hodge (three students), Madonna Della Libra (one student, one staff), North Park Collegiate (three students), Cedarland (two students, five staff members), Assumption College (three students), Russell Reid (five students, two staff members), Bellview YMCA Child Care Centre (two students, three staff members), and St. John’s College (three students). As of Thursday, there had been 92,571 COVID-19 tests given to residents in Brantford and Brant through the Brant Community Healthcare System. Ontario reported on Thursday 4,736 cases in the past 24 hours, a record number of positive tests for one day. With that in mind, Premier Doug Ford was meeting with cabinet and there is an expectation that stricter lockdown measures for the province will be announced on Friday.

