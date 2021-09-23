High school classrooms fill with music again
The resumption of music programs at area high schools this month is giving teachers and their students something to sing about.
“There’s a new fire ignited underneath the students,” said Naomi Ratelband, vocal music teacher at Assumption College School in Brantford. “You can see it in their eyes. It seems like a renewed energy that’s there. They are excited and willing to participate.”
Under the province’s back-to-school plan for the pandemic, music programs, including singing and playing of wind instruments, are permitted in areas with adequate ventilation.
Roger Winter, instrumental music teacher at Paris District High School, said students are happy to be able to play instruments but his senior students miss the way things were done before.
“We used to take a full day in December and travel around to the elementary feeder schools and put on a little concert for them before Christmas,” he said. “The band had often gone to play in seniors homes as well. Right now, that’s not going to happen either.”
Ratelband said that, along with physical distancing and wearing masks, students are singing with fewer long-held notes and at a lower volume.
“The sopranos – when they’re getting into the upper range – need to be wary not only of volume, but of hyperventilating from wearing a mask while singing.”
Ratelband said she takes her students outdoors when the weather permits. With students facing forward in rows, they are able to perform at full volume.
She said that students lost a sense of community when they couldn’t perform together.
“They didn’t know what it was like to sing as a choir, in unison. It was all solo work,” said Ratelband. “And it was really tough last year for my Grade 9s to learn how to sing. I had to almost do individual one-on-one lessons.”
She noted, that once cold weather arrives, the school’s gymnasium and cafeteria will be used to permit more spacing among students.
Down the hall in the instrumental music classroom, teacher Steve Glowala cut furnace filters and applied them to the ends of brass and woodwind instruments to limit the distribution of aerosols.
“They wear a separate mask when they play, and they look a bit ridiculous,” he said. “There’s a little slit where their mouth can play, which presents some challenges. But it allows us to make music again.”
Glowala said he was curious to see what would happen with students after 18 months of being unable to play music in a classroom.
“They’ve gone right back into a routine,” he said. “There is excitement and joy.”
Music can be played for only 30 minutes at a time, followed by a break to allow aerosols to disperse through ventilation systems.
Glowala said music programs provide a break from traditional pencil and paper learning.
“It’s a different intelligence, different side of the brain,” he said. “I think it’s wonderful and that kids need it. I’m glad that it’s back.”
Senior student Zach Hover plays drums in Glowala’s class.
“It’s a connection we all have, especially in the later grades,” he said. “The people taking class aren’t there just because they need an art credit. They want to be there.”
Hover said he discussed with his teacher the possibility that there may be a “big boom” in interest in music and the arts.
“We are going through a crazy, life-altering time right now, and music is a great way to express some of those feelings, emotions and stories,” he said. “People are going to want to learn how to play music so they can express those emotions and get stuff off their chest through a song.”
Assumption vocal student Maddisyn Challe agreed that music fosters connections among students.
“Music is my whole world,” she said. “It’s like you lose a part of you when you lose having music in school.”
She said the return of the music program has made a huge difference for students.
“I find that school is a stressful place, especially being a senior student. There’s so much work,” she said.
“I find my only escape from all the stress of academics is my music. We had lost that escape at a time we needed it the most.”
At Paris District High, Winter said students think more creatively in music class compared to other courses.
He said his students are fully engaged, constantly listening to what sounds are being made and watching for his non-verbal cues, too.
“Music is calming for them,” he said.
“I’ve had students that have had anxiety issues, and, when they’re in the classroom making music, it has all gone away.”
