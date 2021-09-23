High school classrooms fill with music again

The resumption of music programs at area high schools this month is giving teachers and their students something to sing about.

“There’s a new fire ignited underneath the students,” said Naomi Ratelband, vocal music teacher at Assumption College School in Brantford. “You can see it in their eyes. It seems like a renewed energy that’s there. They are excited and willing to participate.”

Under the province’s back-to-school plan for the pandemic, music programs, including singing and playing of wind instruments, are permitted in areas with adequate ventilation.

Roger Winter, instrumental music teacher at Paris District High School, said students are happy to be able to play instruments but his senior students miss the way things were done before.

“We used to take a full day in December and travel around to the elementary feeder schools and put on a little concert for them before Christmas,” he said. “The band had often gone to play in seniors homes as well. Right now, that’s not going to happen either.”

Ratelband said that, along with physical distancing and wearing masks, students are singing with fewer long-held notes and at a lower volume.

“The sopranos – when they’re getting into the upper range – need to be wary not only of volume, but of hyperventilating from wearing a mask while singing.”

Ratelband said she takes her students outdoors when the weather permits. With students facing forward in rows, they are able to perform at full volume.

She said that students lost a sense of community when they couldn’t perform together.

“They didn’t know what it was like to sing as a choir, in unison. It was all solo work,” said Ratelband. “And it was really tough last year for my Grade 9s to learn how to sing. I had to almost do individual one-on-one lessons.”