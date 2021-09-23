Heroes Walk and Roll fundraiser reverts to virtual format

The Lansdowne Children’s Centre Foundation board announced this week that the Heroes Walk and Roll fundraiser is switching gears to become a virtual event again this year.

The third annual event, called a walk and roll because some children don’t have the ability to walk, had been planned for Oct. 2 at the Brant Conservation Area.

Angee Turnbull, executive director of the foundation, said everything was in place to ensure the in-person walk followed COVID health and safety protocols.

“We are heartbroken,” she said.

“We had a great day planned but considering we represent a vulnerable population, (cancelling) it just seemed like the right thing to do.”

The inaugural event in 2019 raised about $33,000 for Lansdowne, which offers programs and services for children and youth living with physical, communication and/or developmental disabilities. In 2020, despite going virtual due to the pandemic, $49,000 was raised.

Plans for this year’s walk had included a superhero meet and greet, photo booth and a play area.

“We are still encouraging people to register online for the event, get pledges and walk with your family wherever you want,” Turnbull said. “We still need the support to help raise money for our unfunded programs.”

Turnbull said the walk aims to raise awareness that Lansdowne is not a school or daycare centre but a treatment centre providing therapy for children with special needs.

“Our kids are the superheroes because they never give up, and the staff (are as well) because of the absolute magic they do every day under our roof,” she said.

To register, donate or obtain more information visit www.heroeswalkandroll.com

