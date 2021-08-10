Henrique, Montour host golf tournament

Brandon Montour of Ohsweken and Burford’s Adam Henrique spent a couple of seasons together on the ice for the Anaheim Ducks of the National Hockey League.

On Tuesday, they were able to spend time on the links at the Brantford Golf and Country Club during the inaugural Henrique-Montour Charity Golf Classic, which will benefit the Arnold Anderson Sport Fund.

“We’ve been trying to do this for a couple of years, obviously pre-pandemic when we played together,” Montour said. “We always wanted to give back to the community.”

After playing three seasons in Anaheim, followed by another three with the Buffalo Sabres, Montour was acquired by the Florida Panthers at last season’s trade deadline.

“I just re-signed there, so I’ll be in Florida for the next three years,” said the 27-year-old defenceman.

“It’s a good place to live, the team is good, and we have a good future. I wanted to go to a team that was going to win.”

Tournament chair Brent “Bruno” Gordon is also the vice-president of the Arnold Anderson Sport Fund, which will receive all proceeds from Tuesday’s event toward its Sponsor A Child campaign.

“We met with the boys in 2019 and tried to have it in 2020, but with COVID that wasn’t allowed,” Gordon said. “After almost two years in the making we’re out on the golf course.”

Despite the threat of rain, a full field of 144 golfers turned out to the event, which also included lunch and dinner. Organizers aimed to raise $99,000.

Arnold Anderson was a widely known radio sports director for more than 50 years. Prior to his death in 1999, he asked that a legacy fund be established so that no child would be denied playing the sport of their choice due to finances.