Heat helping corn grow, but a little rain needed, too

The next two or three weeks will be crucial to the health of this summer’s Southwestern Ontario corn crop, but at least one area grower says the signs are promising.

Corn and soybeans are the major cash crops in the region, one of the nation’s richest farm belts.

“We’re looking like Mother Nature is taking pretty darn good care of us (so far this season),” said Adam Robson, from a field north of Ilderton.

“So much depends on the weather. If it stays hot like this, and dry, it’ll spike,” said Crispin Colvin, a director with the Ontario Federation of Agriculture whose operation is near Thorndale.

“If the cobs don’t get moisture, the cobs don’t fill out,” he said. “The one thing we’ve got is heat, which is good for it. But it needs the moisture . . . that’s what’s going to affect the cob itself. Without the moisture, (the plants) can’t pick up the moisture to grow the cob.”

Brendan Byrne is chair of the Grain Farmers of Ontario and farms outside the town of Essex.

He says measured against the old farming axiom — that corn needs to be “knee-high by the Fourth of July” to be on its way to having a good year — the fields he’s seeing are making good progress.

“It still has a long ways to go. I think that old adage just made you feel good that the crop was off to a good start,” he said.

As long as conditions are hot and the region gets regular rain, “You’ll see the corn shoot up in that kind of weather,” Byrne said.

“It’s kind of in its rapid growing stage right now,” Robson said of local corn. “It’s under no stress right now.”

The outlook wasn’t always so rosy. In June, Colvin would have said the corn wasn’t going to be knee-high by Sept. 4, let alone July 4. And while corn likes heat, it prefers dry heat, he said. A few years ago, the corn crop was plagued by vomitoxin and Colvin says “one of the reasons was it was extremely humid.”

“Right now, there’s nothing slowing the crop down,” Robson said.

“An inch or two (of rain) every few weeks, it’ll keep moving along,” said Byrne.

