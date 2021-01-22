Local man in his 70s dies of COVID-19, says health unit

Article content

The Brant County Health Unit is reporting another local death from COVID-19.

The man was in his 70s and contracted the virus through close contact with someone with COVID-19, said Ryan Spiteri, the health unit’s manager of communications.

That brings to seven the number of people from Brantford and Brant County who have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic last March.

The health unit reported on Friday two new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

There are currently 50 active cases of the virus in Brantford and the County of Brant, 21 fewer than the previous day.

Six people continue to receive treatment at Brantford General Hospital.

In total, 1,282 people in Brantford-Brant have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March, according to health unit numbers. Of those, 1,225 cases have been resolved.

Vaccinations began in Brantford-Brant just over a week ago. So far, 2,552 shots have been administered.