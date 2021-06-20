Article content

The Brant County Health Unit on Sunday reported just two new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.

So far this week there have been 19 confirmed cases, with one day left to report. That compares to 42 for the week ending June 13 and 69 for the week ending June 6.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports two new COVID-19 cases Back to video

The area is on track to have the lowest case count since the week ending Feb. 14 when there were 13.

There are currently 21 active cases of the virus in the community.

The Brant Community Health Care System reported four COVID-19 patients were receiving care at Brantford General Hospital on Sunday, two of them in critical care.

Since the pandemic was declared in March last year, 3,387 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,346 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.

The health unit is reporting 1,191 variants of concern. Of those, 787 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 77 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, three have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 324 have some mutation detected.