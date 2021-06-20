Health unit reports two new COVID-19 cases
The Brant County Health Unit on Sunday reported just two new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.
So far this week there have been 19 confirmed cases, with one day left to report. That compares to 42 for the week ending June 13 and 69 for the week ending June 6.
The area is on track to have the lowest case count since the week ending Feb. 14 when there were 13.
There are currently 21 active cases of the virus in the community.
The Brant Community Health Care System reported four COVID-19 patients were receiving care at Brantford General Hospital on Sunday, two of them in critical care.
Since the pandemic was declared in March last year, 3,387 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,346 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.
The health unit is reporting 1,191 variants of concern. Of those, 787 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 77 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, three have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 324 have some mutation detected.
As of Saturday, 129,600 doses of vaccine had been administered by the health unit, with 32,601 having received both doses.
According to the BCHU website, as of June 13, 69 per cent of area residents have received at least one dose with 16 per cent having received both doses.
All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The BCHU is hosting walk-in clinics this week at its Laurier and Paris Fairgrounds locations for those aged 12 and older (first dose only). Clinics take place at the Laurier location (1 Market St.) Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The province recently announced those aged 70 and older in 2021, as well as those who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, 2021, are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/