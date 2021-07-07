Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday by the Brant County Health Unit.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

There are now 11 people with active cases of the virus. One of them is being treated at Brantford General Hospital.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports two new cases of COVID-19 Back to video

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 3,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents of Brantford and the County of Brant. Of those cases, 3,380 are considered resolved. Twenty local people have died from the virus.

There have been a total of 1,222 variants of concern and mutation cases reported by the health unit. They include the B.1.1.7 lineage first detected in the UK (788 cases), the B.1.617 lineage first detected in India (28), the P.1 lineage first detected in Brazil (87), and 319 cases of mutation.

One outbreak continues at manufacturing/industrial No. 17, declared on June 23 involving three workers.

A total of 160,829 doses of vaccine have been given to Brantford and Brant County residents, with 60,998 having received both doses.

As of Sunday, 72 per cent of the adult population had received at least one dose of vaccine, with 40 per cent of people now fully vaccinated.

Online appointment booking with the Brant County Health Unit for first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics is currently open to adults 18 years of age and older, and youth aged 12 to 17.

Accelerated interval second dose appointment booking is now open to all individuals aged 12 and over requiring a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after their first dose, or those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks prior to the date of their second-dose appointment.