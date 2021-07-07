Health unit reports two new cases of COVID-19
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday by the Brant County Health Unit.
There are now 11 people with active cases of the virus. One of them is being treated at Brantford General Hospital.
Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 3,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents of Brantford and the County of Brant. Of those cases, 3,380 are considered resolved. Twenty local people have died from the virus.
There have been a total of 1,222 variants of concern and mutation cases reported by the health unit. They include the B.1.1.7 lineage first detected in the UK (788 cases), the B.1.617 lineage first detected in India (28), the P.1 lineage first detected in Brazil (87), and 319 cases of mutation.
One outbreak continues at manufacturing/industrial No. 17, declared on June 23 involving three workers.
A total of 160,829 doses of vaccine have been given to Brantford and Brant County residents, with 60,998 having received both doses.
As of Sunday, 72 per cent of the adult population had received at least one dose of vaccine, with 40 per cent of people now fully vaccinated.
Online appointment booking with the Brant County Health Unit for first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics is currently open to adults 18 years of age and older, and youth aged 12 to 17.
Accelerated interval second dose appointment booking is now open to all individuals aged 12 and over requiring a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after their first dose, or those who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at least eight weeks prior to the date of their second-dose appointment.
Those aged 12 and over who need a first dose and those age 12 and over who require a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after their first dose can add their name and contact information to a cancellation wait list. If contacted, they must go to the vaccination clinic within 30 minutes.
The cancellation wait list is an option for those who meet current eligibility criteria and have an existing appointment booked but would like the opportunity to receive an earlier appointment date in the event of a cancellation. Sign up for the wait list must be done on Mondays for the upcoming week.
Walk-in vaccine clinics – for first dose only – are being held Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paris Fairgrounds, 139 Silver St., Paris, and at Laurier University, 1 Market St., Friday from 10 am. to 2 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 and are recording no new deaths for the first time since October.
The province confirmed 194 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, which comes after officials reported 164 on Tuesday and 170 on Monday.