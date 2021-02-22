Health unit reports two new cases of COVID-19

The Brant County Health Unit on Monday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

That brings the total number of new cases for the week ended Sunday to 49. That is up from 13 cases for the week ended Feb. 14 and 29 cases for the week ended Feb. 7.

The highest number of confirmed cases in Brantford and Brant County was for the week ended Jan. 10 when 167 cases were reported by the health unit.

There have been1,442 cases in the community since the start of the pandemic.

Twelve local deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

Forty-six cases of the virus are currently considered active. None of those people are being treated in Brantford General Hospital.

There has been one positive case of a COVID-19 variant in Brantford-Brant.

To date, 6,015 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,390 people having received a second dose.

A number of positive test results have been confirmed at area schools over the past few days. Student returned to in-class instruction on Feb. 8.