Health unit reports two new cases of COVID-19

The Brant County Health Unit reported two new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, leaving 27 known active cases in the community.

Brantford General Hospital has no COVID-19 patients.

There have been 1,415 lab-confirmed cases of the virus in Brantford-Brant since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,376 are considered resolved. There have been 12 local COVID-19-related deaths.

Six Nations of the Grand River reported five new cases of the virus today, bringing the total number of active cases in the community to 35. There have been a total of 249 confirmed Six Nations cases since the start of the pandemic and three deaths related to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the health unit completed another 678 vaccinations for a total of 5,217 shots given. Of those, 2,267 people have now had both doses.

An outbreak continues at a local corporate office where three cases of the virus were confirmed and at Ryerson Heights School in Brantford after two cases there were connected.