Article content The Brant County Health Unit reported on Friday two new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. The deaths are the second and third this week and bring to 17 the total number of deaths in Brantford and Brant since the pandemic began in March last year. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports two COVID-19 deaths on Friday Back to video Both victims are men who were hospitalized at the time of their deaths. One is in his 70s and the other in his 80s. Although the virus transmission details are still pending for the younger man, he had the N501Y mutation, said the health unit. The older man had no known epidemiological link for the virus, which means that a link to a close contact with the man has not been identified. No mutation was detected. On Wednesday, the health unit reported the death of a woman in her 70s, who had been in the hospital and is likely to have contracted the virus through community spread. The health unit noted that Wednesday’s death was added to an ongoing outbreak at Brantford General Hospital’s B7 unit. The two deaths reported on Friday are not, at this point, associated with the ongoing outbreak.

Article content The number of new local COVID-19 cases on Friday increased by 55. That brings to 170 the number of new cases for the first four days of this week. For the week ended April 18, a record 271 new COVID cases were recorded. There are now 304 total active cases in the community, an increase of 20 from Thursday. The health unit is reporting 482 variants of concern, an increase of 42 from Thursday. Of those, 337 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 102 are the E484K mutation, 39 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and four have the P.1 lineage (Brazil). Since the pandemic began, 2,528 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 2,207 of those resulting in recovered cases. There were 22 patients in hospital on Friday, with 11 in critical care and 11 in acute medical inpatient care. There were 17 people in hospital on Thursday. The numbers provided from BGH may be different from those on the BCHU website because some patients at the hospital may reside outside of the area. As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 1,144 doses were administered on Thursday. In total, 44,862 doses have been administered in Brantford-Brant, with 4,100 of those completed. Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout has started. Announced on Friday, women who are currently pregnant have now been moved to the highest-risk category and are immediately eligible for vaccinations. Visit for www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for full details about vaccine rollout in Brantford-Brant County.

Article content The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan for more information. An outbreak was declared at J. Cleaver Orchards Inc. in Simcoe on Friday by the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit. A public health management plan has been implemented. No further details were provided. An outbreak at Port Dover’s Lakewood Elementary School was declared over on Thursday, as was an outbreak at Community Living Brant in Brantford. The following is a list of childcare centres; long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings; workplaces; and schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards with outbreaks: • Lansdowne-Costain (Brantford), April 15, two students • St. Joseph YMCA Child Care Centre (Brantford), April 20, three staff/providers • Creative Minds Children Services (Brantford), April 15, one child and one staff/provider • Just 4 Moms and Kids (Brantford), April 13, one child and one staff/provider • Sacred Heart (Paris), April 13, two students and one staff/provider • Agnes Hodge (Brantford), April 11, three students • Madonna Della Libera (Brantford), April 11, one student and one staff/provider • North Park Collegiate (Brantford), April 9, three students • Russell Reid (Brantford), April 6, five students and two staff/providers

Article content • McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6 • St. John’s College (Brantford), March 29, three students • Grand Erie Education Centre – Main Building, April 22 • Grand Erie Education Centre – Facility Services, April 20 • Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, two staff • St. Joseph’s Lifecare (Brantford), March 27, five staff • Liv Communities (Paris), April 21, three staff members • Brantford Transit (Brantford), April 15, five cases • Manufacturing/Industrial Nos. 9-12, various dates, 14 cases • Corporate/office No. 7, April 20, two cases • Food processing No. 4, April 16, six cases • Farm, No. 3-4, nine cases • BGH unit B7, April 21, three patients, one staff member, one deceased patient Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 28 active cases as of Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 476 confirmed cases, of which 438 are resolved. A total of 21 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 11 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK) and 10 others yet to be determined. A total of 2,211 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 676 of those people fully vaccinated. There have been 10 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. One person is hospitalized. On Friday, Public Health Ontario reported 4,505 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a substantial increase from the 3,682 reported on Thursday. There were also 34 deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 7,863. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 2,287 people receiving care in Ontario with 818 of those people in intensive care units and 593 people breathing on a ventilator. For the third straight day, the province administered more than 130,000 doses of the vaccine as 133,872 doses were given on Thursday. There are now 4,400,674 people vaccinated and 355,208 fully vaccinated.

