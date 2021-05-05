





Health unit reports three COVID-19 deaths

Article content The Brant County Health Unit on Wednesday reported three deaths from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours. All three cases involved men who were hospitalized at the time of their deaths. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports three COVID-19 deaths Back to video The health unit said one was in his 60s and had close contact with a confirmed case transmission. He also had the E484K and N501Y mutations. The second was in his 70s and had no known epidemiological link for the virus, which means that a link to a close contact with the man has not been identified. It is suspected that he contracted the virus through community transmission. The N501Y mutation was detected. And the third was in his 80s and also had no known epidemiological link for the virus. It’s also suspected that he contracted the virus through community transmission. Both the E484K and N501Y mutations were detected. The three bring to 20 the total number of COVID deaths in Brantford-Brant since the pandemic began last year.

Article content For the second straight day, new daily COVID cases remained high with 29 reported Wednesday in the past 24 hours. That comes on the heels of 30 new cases on Tuesday. Still, active cases decreased to 163 on Wednesday from 178 on Tuesday. And hospitalization numbers continue to decrease. There are currently 15 COVID patients receiving care at Brantford General Hospital with eight in critical care and seven listed as other. That is a decrease from the 20 who were receiving care Tuesday. From information on the health unit website, it would appear 14 patients in BGH are local residents and one is from outside the area. The health unit is reporting 721 variants of concern. Those numbers include 499 with the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 163 with the E484K mutation, 51 with both the N501Y and E484K mutation, one with the B.1.351 lineage (South Africa) and seven have the P.1 lineage (Brazil). Since the pandemic began, 2,811 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 2,630 of those resulting in recovered cases. As of Monday, 54,856 people in Brantford-Brant have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 4,575 people have completed their two-dose series. Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout is underway. On Monday, it was announced that those aged 50 and older (born in 1971 or earlier) will be eligible as of Thursday at 8 a.m. Also, as of Thursday at 8 a.m., all Group 1 essential workers are eligible for the vaccination. That group includes employees working in school systems, workers responding to critical events, foster care agency workers, food manufacturing and distribution, agricultural and farm workers and cemetery workers.

Article content The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary-care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit www.covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations for more information. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for full details about vaccine rollout in Brantford-Brant. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards: • St. George Children’s Centre, May 1, two staff; • Noah’s Ark YMCA Child Care Centre (Brantford), April 27, one child and two staff/providers; • St. Joseph YMCA Child Care Centre (Brantford), April 20, one child and two staff/providers; • John Noble Home – (Brantford), April 24, five staff, fifth outbreak; • BGH unit C2, April 30, one patient and one staff member; • BGH unit B7, April 21, five patients, two staff members; • Farm Boy, April 30, five cases; • Farm No. 5, April 26, one case; • Manufacturing/Industrial Nos. 9 and 13 , various dates, eight cases; • Food processing No. 4, April 16, nine cases. Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 28 active cases as of Tuesday.

Article content Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 513 confirmed cases, of which 474 are resolved. A total of 47 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 17 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK) and 30 others yet to be determined. A total of 2,661 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 1,509 of those people fully vaccinated. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. One person is hospitalized. On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported 2,941 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. It is the second straight day that less than 3,000 cases have been reported. There were 44 deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began 8,187. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 2,075 people receiving care with 882 of those people in intensive care units and 578 people breathing with the help of a ventilator. The province administered 132,603 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. There are now 5,599,723 people vaccinated and 381,123 who are fully vaccinated.

