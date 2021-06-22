





Share this Story: Health unit reports one new COVID-19 case

Health unit reports one new COVID-19 case

Article content The Brant County Health Unit on Tuesday reported one new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The weekly count of new COVID cases fell to 21 for the ended June 20 — the lowest since 13 in the week ended Feb. 14. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports one new COVID-19 case Back to video Weekly case counts have been falling since a record 269 recorded in the week ended April 18. Active cases dropped by one to 19 on Tuesday. The Brant Community Health Care System on Tuesday reported four COVID patients were receiving care at Brantford General Hospital, with two in critical care. The health unit reported five patients in care, with the difference in numbers due to reporting times. Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,390 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,351 of those resulting in recovered cases. There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus. The health unit is reporting 1,194 variants of concern. Of those, 789 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 85 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, four have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 316 have some mutation detected.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content There have been 131,429 doses of the vaccine administered, which is an increase of 1,637 from Monday. There are 34,273 people who have completed their two-dose vaccine series. According to the health unit website, as of Sunday, 71 per cent of area residents have received at least one dose, with 24 per cent having received both doses. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The BCHU is hosting walk-in clinics (first-dose only, no appointments needed) this week at its Laurier (1 Market St., Brantford) and Paris fairgrounds (139 Silver St., Paris) locations for those aged 12 and older. The Laurier location (1 Market St.) will hold clinics on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., while the clinics at the Paris fairgrounds will take place daily until Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to a delay in the shipping of the Pfizer vaccine that has affected the entire province, the health unit will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which is interchangeable with the Pfizer vaccine. All appointments and clinics this week will be honoured as the BCHU has sufficient supply of Moderna. A limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine will be reserved for youth aged 12 to 17 who can only receive that vaccine. The province recently announced individuals aged 70 and older in 2021, as well as individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9, 2021, are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It’s expected that sometime next week the province will announce that all adults who have received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine can book a second appointment as soon as 28 days after their initial shot. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information about the vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario. The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards. • Rosewood House, June 6, four residents • Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH (third outbreak), May 28, eight residents, three staff members • Salvation Army Booth Centre Brantford, June 11, seven cases • Manufacturing/Industrial No. 16, June 14, three cases • Food processing No. 6, May 31, 11 cases Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there was one active cases as of Friday, the last day information was available on the Ohsweken Public Health website.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 527 confirmed cases, of which 515 are resolved. Exact numbers were not available but 37 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 32 per cent competing their vaccination series. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 296 new cases and 60 deaths. However, the health minister’s office says the higher numbers are the result of a data cleanup and 80 cases are from 2020 and 54 deaths are from previous months. The total number of people who have died since the pandemic began now stands at 9,082. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 334 people receiving care Tuesday. There have now been 12,869,301 doses of the vaccine administered after 199,535 doses were administered on Monday. There are 3,145,372 people in Ontario who are fully vaccinated.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Brantford