Health unit reports no new cases of COVID-19

The Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported no new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

There were three new cases reported Tuesday and one on Wednesday.

Active cases dropped from 11 to nine on Thursday.

No one is hospitalized within the Brant Community Health Care System.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,437 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,408 of those resulting in recovered cases. The health unit notes that one case was transferred to a different health unit.

There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.

The health unit is reporting 1,249 variants of concern. Of those, 790 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 88 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, 48 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 323 have some mutation detected.

There have been 196,221 doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU, meaning 1,014 doses were administered on Wednesday. There are 92,971 people who have completed their vaccine series.

According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 75 per cent of area residents aged 18 and older have received at least one dose with 63 per cent having received both doses.

Of those aged 12 to 18, 74 per cent have at least one dose and 60 per cent are fully vaccinated.

All persons in Ontario aged 12 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites.

The BCHU is hosting several walk-in clinics for first and second doses this week. No appointments are necessary for the clinics.