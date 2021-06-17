Health unit reports five new COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant

The Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported five new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.

That’s up from three reported on each of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Active COVID cases dropped to 36 on Thursday from 38 on Wednesday.

The Brant Community Health Care System on Thursday reported that four COVID patients were receiving care at Brantford General Hospital. Two are in critical care.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,379 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,323 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.

The health unit is reporting 1,182 variants of concern. Of those, 786 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 77 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, one has the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 318 have some mutation detected.

The health unit on Wednesday administered 2,341 doses of the COVID vaccine, bringing total doses to 122,521. There are 26,539 people who have completed their two-dose series.