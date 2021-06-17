Health unit reports five new COVID-19 cases in Brantford-Brant
The Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported five new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours.
That’s up from three reported on each of Tuesday and Wednesday.
Active COVID cases dropped to 36 on Thursday from 38 on Wednesday.
Active COVID cases dropped to 36 on Thursday from 38 on Wednesday.
The Brant Community Health Care System on Thursday reported that four COVID patients were receiving care at Brantford General Hospital. Two are in critical care.
Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,379 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,323 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.
The health unit is reporting 1,182 variants of concern. Of those, 786 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 77 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, one has the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 318 have some mutation detected.
The health unit on Wednesday administered 2,341 doses of the COVID vaccine, bringing total doses to 122,521. There are 26,539 people who have completed their two-dose series.
According to the health unit website, as of Sunday, 69 per cent of area residents have received at least one dose with 16 per cent having received both doses.
All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics (no appointment neeeded) at its Laurier location (1 Market St., Brantford) for first doses only for those aged 12 and older. Clinics will take place Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The province recently announced people aged 70 and older in 2021, as well as people who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/.
Also, those aged 50 and older (born in 1971 or earlier) eligible for an accelerated second dose can now add their names to the BCHU’s cancellation waitlist.
Second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a eight-week interval based on the “first-in and first-out” method.
Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks.
• Rosewood House, June 6, four residents
• Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH (third outbreak), May 28, eight residents, three staff members
• Salvation Army Booth Centre Brantford, June 11, four cases
• Manufacturing/Industrial, June 14, two cases
• Construction No. 2, June 6, three cases
• Food processing No. 6, May 31, 11 cases
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were no active cases as of Tuesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526 confirmed cases, of which 515 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 37 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 32 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 370 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Ontario processed more than 30,000 tests over the past 24 hours as the province’s positivity rate dropped from 1.5 per cent on Wednesday to 1.3 per cent on Thursday. That’s the lowest the positivity rate since Oct. 2.
There were seven deaths reported from Wednesday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,993.
As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there were 397 people receiving care Wednesday and of those, 362 were in ICUs.
There have now been 11,943,025 doses of the vaccine administered and 2,371,035 people are fully vaccinated after the province administered 210,611 doses on Wednesday.