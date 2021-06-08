





Article content The Brant County Health Unit on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. There are now 71 active cases, down from 73 on Monday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports eight new COVID-19 cases Back to video The Brant Community Health Care System on Tuesday reported that two COVID patients were receiving care at Brantford General Hospital, down from three on Monday. None of those patients were in critical care. The health unit reports three patients are hospitalized with the difference due to the timing in reporting numbers. Since the pandemic began in March last year, 3,335 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,244 of those resulting in recovered cases. The health unit has noted that one case previously added to the count has been removed since it belonged to another health unit. There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus. The health unit is reporting 1,144 variants of concern. Of those, 762 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 251 are the E484K mutation, 63 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and 68 the P.1 lineage (Brazil).

Article content Almost 2,000 doses of the vaccine were administered on Monday, bringing the total to 104,453, with 11,647 people having completed their two-dose series. According to the health unit website, as of Sunday, 67 per cent of area residents have received at least one dose, while nine per cent have received both doses. All adults in Ontario turning 18 or older this year are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s website or individual health unit websites. Those aged 12 to 18 are also eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The province recently announced individuals aged 70 and older in 2021, as well as individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, 2021, will be eligible to schedule an appointment to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass immunization clinic through the province’s booking system at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ as of Monday at 8 a.m. Second doses for AstraZeneca will proceed on a 12-week interval based on the ‘first-in and first-out’ method. Moving up second doses is optional and people will keep their original second-dose appointments if they don’t move up their second shot. Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about the local vaccine rollout and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario. An outbreak at Community Living Brant Facility No. 3 that was declared on May 22 and involved one resident and two staff members was declared over on Monday.

Article content The following is a list of reported outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings, and area workplaces with outbreaks, as well as schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards: • Rosewood House, June 6, one resident • Fox Ridge Care Community LTCH (third outbreak), May 28, five residents, three staff members • St. Leonard’s Community Services Youth Resource Centre, May 25, one resident • Construction No. 2, June 6, three cases • Food processing No. 6, May 31, 10 cases Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were no active cases as of Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 526 confirmed cases, of which 515 are resolved. A total of 61 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 19 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK), two with the B.1.351 (South Africa) lineage and 40 others yet to be determined. Exact numbers were not available but 35 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 29 per cent competing their vaccination series. There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 469 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the lowest daily case count since 435 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sept. 26. There were 18 deaths reported from Sunday, bringing the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 8,887. As far as hospitalizations are concerned, there are 621 people receiving care Tuesday. Of those people, 481 are in intensive care units and 305 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator. There have now been 10,267,613 doses of the vaccine administered and 1,174,330 people are fully vaccinated after the province administered 158,209 doses on Monday.

