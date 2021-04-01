Health unit reports 14th COVID-19 death

Article content

A man in his 80s has died of a COVID-19 variant, the Brant County Health Unit said Thursday.

The man was hospitalized at the time of death, a spokesperson for the health unit said. The variant is presumed to be the B.1.1.7 (UK).

The health unit said it is suspected that the man became infected with the variant through community transmission.

His death brings to 14, the number of people who have died in Brantford-Brant as a result of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The health unit on Thursday also reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours.

The additional cases brings to 1,823 the number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 1,707 have been resolved.

There are 102 active cases of COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant.

Five people are in Brantford General Hospital receiving treatment for the virus.

The number of variants of COVID-19 now stands at 86, up from 80 earlier in the week.