Health unit reports 34 new cases of COVID-19

Expositor staff
Jan 14, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  2 minute read
FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
The Moderna vaccine for COVID has arrived at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home on Manitoulin Island. Photo by Dado Ruvic/Reuters

As vaccines begin to roll out across Brantford and Brant County, the health unit on Thursday reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

That brings to 71 the number of cases so far this week, after Brantford-Brant  set a record of 167 cases for the week ended Jan. 10.

The Brant County Health Unit has begun reporting the number of vaccinations administered locally. Fifty-four people received the shot Wednesday, the first day of the local vaccine rollout.

An infection control nurse from Hardy Terrace Long-term Care Home in Mount Pleasant received the first local dose. She was part of a group of front-line health-care workers vaccinated at Brantford General Hospital. Mobile immunization clinics began visiting local long-term care homes on Thursday.

Ontario is working to immunize all residents and staff of long-term care homes in the province against COVID-19 by Feb. 15.

Phase One of the vaccine implementation program is expected to see about 1.5 million eligible people vaccinated.

The province is working to immunize up to 8.5 million people before the end of Phase Two. The government said groups eligible to receive vaccines as part of Phase Two of the Ontario immunization program will include:

• Older adults, beginning with those 80 years of age and older and decreasing in five-year increments over the course of the vaccine rollout;

• Individuals living and working in high-risk congregate settings;

• Frontline essential workers (e.g., first responders, teachers, food processing industry);

• And individuals with high-risk chronic conditions and their caregivers.

Phase Two is expected to be completed by end of July and Phase Three for the general population could begin as early as August, pending availability of vaccines. Vaccination of populations in Phase One will continue until all vaccinations are complete.

In preparation for Phase Two of the vaccination distribution plan, more vaccination sites will be added. This week Brantford General Hospital was added as one of three additional sites, with Niagara Health – St. Catharines  and Kingston General Hospita.

The government said the sites will receive and host immunization clinics for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The three sites will receive allocations to assist in vaccinating health care workers, residents, staff and essential caregivers of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes, the province said.

The Brant health unit said Thursday that two patients with COVID-19 are being treated in Brantford General Hospital and there are 157 active cases in the community.

There are currently four local outbreaks of the virus. They are at a Wee Watch private home day care, John Noble Home, Brierwood Gardens long-term care, and Fox Ridge long-term care. Those outbreaks involve 11 people.

An outbreak at St. Joseph YMCA Child Care Centre was declared over on Wednesday.

There are 157 known active COVID-19 cases in the community,  and 1,053 cases considered resolved.

Six local people have died from the virus.

Close contact with someone with the virus is the means of transmission in 56 per cent of the total cases, followed by community spread (33 per cent), outbreak-associated (14 per cent), and travel (three per cent). The means of transmission in four per cent of cases is pending.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last March, 56,887 COVID-19 tests have been done at the Brant Community Healthcare System’s assessment centre.