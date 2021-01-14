Article content

As vaccines begin to roll out across Brantford and Brant County, the health unit on Thursday reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours.

That brings to 71 the number of cases so far this week, after Brantford-Brant set a record of 167 cases for the week ended Jan. 10.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 Back to video

The Brant County Health Unit has begun reporting the number of vaccinations administered locally. Fifty-four people received the shot Wednesday, the first day of the local vaccine rollout.

An infection control nurse from Hardy Terrace Long-term Care Home in Mount Pleasant received the first local dose. She was part of a group of front-line health-care workers vaccinated at Brantford General Hospital. Mobile immunization clinics began visiting local long-term care homes on Thursday.

Ontario is working to immunize all residents and staff of long-term care homes in the province against COVID-19 by Feb. 15.

Phase One of the vaccine implementation program is expected to see about 1.5 million eligible people vaccinated.