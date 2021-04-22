





Health unit reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

Article content Following a spike in cases, the Brant County Health Unit on Thursday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours. The health unit eeported 51 new cases on Wednesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports 31 new COVID-19 cases Back to video There are 284 total active cases in the community, the same number as Wednesday. The health unit is reporting 440 variants of concern. Of those, 311 are the N501Y mutation with the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 86 are the E484K mutation, 39 have both the N501Y and E484K mutation and four have the P.1 lineage (Brazil). Since the pandemic began last March, 2,473 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 2,174 of those resulting in recovered cases. There were 17 COVID patients in Brantford General Hospital on Thursday, with eight in critical care and nine in acute medical inpatient care. There were 19 people in hospital on Wednesday. The numbers provided from BGH may be different from those on the BCHU website because some patients at the hospital may reside outside of the area.

Article content As far as area vaccinations are concerned, 1,268 doses were administered Wednesday. In total, 43,718 doses have been administered in Brantford-Brant, with 4,095 of those completed. Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination rollout has started. Visit for www.bchu.org/covid19vaccines for full details about vaccine rollout in Brantford-Brant. The province is also offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies and primary-care settings to those aged 40 and older. Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan for more information. Two new outbreaks were declared on Wednesday by the health unit, one at BGH’s B7 medical inpatient unit and one at LIV Communities sales office in Paris. At the BGH, one patient and one health-care worker tested positive for the virus. BGH said there are no new patient admissions to the unit and visitors are not permitted except for compassionate reasons. At the sales office, three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The health unit’s investigation is classifying any patrons as low-risk for acquiring COVID-19. However, anyone who visited the establishment April 12-15 with concerns about a possible exposure or those experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 can contact the Brant Community Healthcare System to arrange for assessment and testing. The sales office has informed the health unit that it will be voluntarily closing for now. Outbreaks were declared over on Wednesday at Assumption College, Sensity (Paris), Brant Food Centre and Farm No. 2 were declared over on Wednesday and on Thursday at Cedarland School.

Article content The following is a list of outbreaks at childcare centres, long-term care facilities, retirement homes and congregate settings; workplaces, and schools in the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards: • McKinnon Park Secondary School (Caledonia), April 6 • North Park Collegiate (Brantford), April 9, three students • Agnes Hodge (Brantford), April 11, three students • Lakewood (Port Dover), April 14 • Lansdowne-Costain (Brantford), April 15, two students • Russell Reid (Brantford), April 6, five students and two staff/providers • Sacred Heart (Paris), April 13, two students and one staff/provider • Madonna Della Libera (Brantford), April 11, one student and one staff/provider • St. John’s College (Brantford), March 29, three students • St. Joseph YMCA Child Care Centre (Brantford), April 20, three staff/providers • Creative Minds Children Services (Brantford), April 15, one child and one staff/provider • Just 4 Moms and Kids (Brantford), April 13, one child and one staff/provider • Community Living Brant (Brantford), April 8, one staff • Parkview Meadows (Townsend), April 1, two staff • St. Joseph’s Lifecare (Brantford), March 27, five staff • Brantford Transit (Brantford), April 15, five cases • Corporate/office No. 7, April 20, two cases • Food processing, April 16, six cases • Manufacturing/Industrial Nos. 9-12, various dates, 14 cases • Farm, No. 3-4, nine cases

Article content • Liv Communities (Paris), April 21, three staff members • BGH unit B7, April 21, one patient and one staff member Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 21 active cases as of Thursday, up from 18 on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 469 confirmed cases, of which 438 are resolved. A total of 21 cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 10 having the B.1.1.7 lineage (UK) and 11 others yet to be determined. A total of 2,211 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 676 of those people fully vaccinated. There have been 10 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 3,682 new COVID-19 cases. It was the second time this week that the number of new cases has been below 4,000. However, the number of deaths in the province continues to climb with 40 new deaths reported. That is up from the 32 reported on Wednesday and it brings the total number of people who have died since the pandemic began to 7,829. The number of patients receiving treatment in hospital intensive care units also continues to climb, with 806 patients now receiving care. It is the first time since the pandemic began that more than 800 people were being treated in ICUs. There are also 588 people who are breathing on a ventilator, up from 566 on Wednesday. The province administered 134,920 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday and there are now 4,266,802 people vaccinated and 351,354 fully vaccinated.

