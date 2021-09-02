Health unit reports 23rd COVID-19 death
The Brant County Health Unit reported Thursday the 23rd local death due to COVID-19.
The health unit said the victim is a man in his 80s who was hospitalized at the time of his death but was not part of any outbreak. There is no known epidemiologically link to a confirmed case or infection suspected from community spread, according to the health unit.
Two local COVID deaths were reported last month.
Two local COVID deaths were reported last month.
The 22nd victim was a man in his 80s, who was hospitalized at the time of his death but was not associated with any ongoing outbreak. The health unit said it is suspected the man acquired the virus through community transmission.
The 21st victim was a woman in her 90s, who was hospitalized at the time of her death. The source of transmission in her case was attributed to an outbreak of the virus at the transitional unit at the Willett in Paris, which was declared over on Wednesday. The outbreak was declared Aug. 13 when two patients tested positive for COVID-19. In total, 11 patients and one Brant Community Healthcare System staff member tested positive. The BCHS operates the Willett and Brantford General Hospital.
On Thursday, the BCHU reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases for the first three days of the week to 32.
There are now 70 active cases in Brantford and Brant, an increase of five from Wednesday.
The BCHC System reported that 12 COVID patients are in its care and, of those, four are in critical care. There were 14 COVID patients hospitalized on Wednesday, with seven in critical care.
The BCHU reported 15 COVID patients hospitalized, with the difference due to the timing of reporting.
Since the pandemic in March last year, 3,635 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant, with 3,543 of those resulting in recovered cases.
As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting each Monday COVID-19 cases by vaccination status. Current data shows 73.45 per cent of all cases have been among unvaccinated people, 15.49 per cent have been people with one vaccine dose and 11.06 per cent have been people who are fully vaccinated.
The health unit is reporting 1,366 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 93 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 392 have some mutation detected.
There have been 213,364 doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU and there are 105,398 people who have completed their vaccine series. Included in the total dose count are 629 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 77 per cent of area residents aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 72 per cent having received both doses.
Of those aged 12 to 18, 77 per cent have at least one dose and 71 per cent are fully vaccinated.
The BCHU is hosting walk-in clinics at the Lynden Park Mall Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by the food court entrance. There will also be clinics at 195 Henry St. on Thursday from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; Brant Sports Complex (944 Powerline Rd. in Paris) on Friday from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; and the Paris Fairgrounds (139 Silver St.) on Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
The following is a list of outbreaks in the area, with the location, date and number of people affected included.
Park Lane Terrace LTCH (second outbreak), Aug. 25, three staff members and Brantford General Hospital (Unit B6), Aug. 25, one patient.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 18 active cases as of Tuesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 563 confirmed cases, of which 534 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 42 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 38 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 865 new cases in the past 24 hours. The last time there were more than 850 cases reported was on June 4 when there were 914.
Of the new cases, 692 involved people who were unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or whose vaccine status is unknown. The other 173 cases were people who are fully vaccinated.
There were at least 320 people in hospital, including 28 who are fully vaccinated and 292 who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccine status is unknown.
There were 14 deaths reported from Wednesday and there have now been 9,530 deaths since the pandemic began. Four of the 14 deaths occurred in the last week while the other 10 occurred more than a week ago.
In Ontario, a total of 20,827,809 doses of the vaccine has been administered with 9,983,796 completing their vaccine series.