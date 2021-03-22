Health unit reports 13 new COVID-19 cases as Brant moves to Red-Control level

Article content

As Brant moved into the Red-Control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework, 13 new cases of the virus were reported on Monday by the Brant County Health Unit.

That brings the number of confirmed positive cases for the week ending Sunday to 74, compared to 88 for previous week and 44 for the week ending March 7. The week ending Jan. 10 marked the highest number of cases – 167 – since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Saturday, the health unit reported that a man in his 80s died of the virus, bringing the local death toll to 13 since the pandemic’s start.

According to the health unit, there have been 1,691 confirmed local cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,605 have been resolved.

There are currently 73 known active cases of the virus. Two of those people are receiving treatment at Brantford General Hospital.

As of Monday, 37 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community, although the lineage in each case hasn’t been determined. At the beginning of March, the health unit reported just two variant cases.