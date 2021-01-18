Health unit reports 118 new COVID-19 cases for past week

Expositor staff
The Moderna vaccine for COVID is being given to priority populations in North East Sask. Photo by Dado Ruvic/Reuters

The Brant County Health Unit is reporting 118 COVID-19 cases for the week ended Jan. 17.

That’s significantly lower than the record 167 cases reported by the health unit the previous week.

On Monday, seven cases of the virus were reported in Brantford-Brant over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of known confirmed cases to 1,263 since the start of the pandemic last March.

Of those cases, 91 are considered active and 1,166 are resolved.

One person is being treated in Brantford General Hospital.

Six local people have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccinations continue to be administered this week to health-care workers and residents in long-term care facilities and retirement homes. On Monday, the health unit said 1,069 vaccinations had been done.

There have been 62,209 COVID-19 tests done at the Brant Community Healthcare System’s assessment centre as of Monday, and another 4,069 tests done at congregate living settings, including long-term care homes and retirement homes.

The number of cases contracted through close contact with someone with the virus continues to climb, reaching 57 per cent on Monday. Community spread accounts for 24 per cent of cases, followed by outbreak-associated (14 per cent), and travel (three per cent). The means of transmission in two per cent of cases is pending.

There are currently two outbreaks of the virus: at Stedman Community Hospice in Brantford, where five staff members and one resident have tested positive, and at Fox Ridge long-term care, also in Brantford, where one staff member has tested positive.

Of the confirmed cases, 955 are Brantford residents and 308 are from the County of Brant. Fifty-three per cent are female an 47 per cent are male. Those age 20 to 35 account for the most cases (35 per cent), followed by those age 40 to 59 (32 per cent), those under 20 (15 per cent), those age 60 to 79 (14 per cent), and those 80 and over (three per cent).