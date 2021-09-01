Health unit reports 11 new local COVID-19 cases
There were 11 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Brant County Health Unit.
Those numbers, reported in the past 24 hours, bring the total number of new cases for the week to 20 after there were nine reported on Tuesday.
There are now 65 active cases in Brantford-Brant, an increase of six from Tuesday.
The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting in its care 14 COVID patients, of which seven are in critical care. There were 12 people hospitalized on Tuesday, with six in critical care.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 3,623 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brant County, with 3,536 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 22 deaths in the communities from the virus.
As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status. Since that date, 73.45 per cent of all cases have been among unvaccinated people, 15.49 per cent have been people with one vaccine dose and 11.06 per cent have been people who are fully vaccinated.
The health unit is reporting 1,364 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 93 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 390 have some mutation detected.
There have been 212,999 doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU and there are 105,232 people who have completed their vaccine series. Included in the total dose count are 625 third doses administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 77 per cent of area residents aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 72 per cent having received both doses.
Of those aged 12 to 18, 77 per cent have at least one dose and 71 per cent are fully vaccinated.
The BCHU is hosting daily walk-in clinics at the Lynden Park Mall until Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by the food court entrance. There also will be clinics at: the Salvation Army (33 Diana Ave.) on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; 195 Henry St. on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Brant Sports Complex (944 Powerline Rd. in Paris) on Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and the Paris fairgrounds (139 Silver St.) on Friday and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
The following is a list of outbreaks in the area, with the location, date and number of people affected included: Park Lane Terrace LTCH (second outbreak), Aug. 25, three staff members; Brantford General Hospital (Unit B6), Aug. 25, one patient; and Willett Transitional Unit (BCHS – Paris), Aug. 13, 11 patients, one staff member.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were 18 active cases as of Tuesday.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 563 confirmed cases, of which 534 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 42 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 38 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported 656 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of the new cases, 397 were unvaccinated, 52 were partially vaccinated, 152 were fully vaccinated and the vaccination status of 55 were unknown.
Ontario ICUs have 89 unvaccinated patients, six who are partially vaccinated and 12 that are fully vaccinated.
There were 13 deaths reported from Tuesday and there have now been 9,516 deaths since the pandemic began. Five of the 13 deaths occurred in the last week while the other eight occurred more than a week ago.
In Ontario, a total of 20,792,657 doses of the vaccine has been administered with 9,964,336 completing their vaccine series.