The Brant County Health Unit reported 63 COVID-19 cases for the week that ended on Sunday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

For the week ended Aug. 29, there were 43.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reports 11 new COVID cases Back to video

Over the past 96 hours – numbers are not released on weekends or holidays – the health unit reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, including 11 from Monday.

There are now 77 active cases in Brantford and Brant.

The Brant Community Health Care System reports that eight COVID patients are in its care and, of those, three are in critical care. The BCHU is reporting nine people hospitalized, with the difference due to reporting times.

Since the pandemic began last March, 3,678 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford-Brant, with 3,579 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 25 deaths in the communities from the virus.

As of June 14, the BCHU is reporting COVID-19 cases by vaccination status each Monday. Since that date, 73.45 per cent of all cases (166) have been among unvaccinated people, 15.49 per cent of cases (35) have been people with one vaccine dose and 11.06 per cent of cases (25) have been people who are fully vaccinated.

The health unit is reporting 1,416 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 110 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage, 89 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage and 425 have some mutation detected.

There have been 214,526 total doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU, including 107,942 first doses and 105,859 second doses. And 725 third doses have been administered to those who are immunocompromised and residents of long-term care facilities and retirement homes.