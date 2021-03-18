





Article content Brant is moving on Monday into the more restrictive Red-Control zone of the province’s COVID-19 framework. The province announced the change late Friday afternoon. Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Brant’s acting medical officer of health, said earlier this week she expected the area to be moved from the Orange-Restrict zone to the red zone because of rising key indicators. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brant moves into red-control zone of COVID-19 framework Back to video “Our weekly case count, weekly incidence and reproductive rates and our percent positivity rate have all risen to levels well above where they have typically sat over the past seven weeks or so,” Urbantke said on Wednesday. “All of these things together are definitely concerning, especially as we are seeing more contagious variants of concern constitute nearly 50 per cent of cases provincially.” Also moving from orange to red is Chatham-Kent Public Health and Leeds Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit. To support the province’s economic recovery, the government is adjusting dining capacity limits at restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments, for regions in the Grey-Lockdown, Red-Control and Orange-Restrict levels of the framework, effective Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Article content For regions in the Orange-Restrict and Red-Control levels, capacity limits for indoor dining will be adjusted and based on a standard, scalable calculation that will allow for up to approximately 50 per cent of the indoor dining area to be accessible to the public, subject to physical distancing rules. The total occupancy cannot exceed 50 patrons in Red-Control and 100 patrons in Orange-Restrict. In addition, while indoor dining continues to be prohibited for areas in the Grey-Lockdown level of the Framework, outdoor dining would be permitted for regions in Grey-Lockdown, subject to physical distancing rules and a number of other public health and workplace safety measures. The Brant County Health Unit reported on Thursday 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total for this week to 35. There are now 90 active cases in Brantford and Brant. Since the pandemic began a year ago, the area has recorded 1,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 1,550 have been resolved. Twelve local deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. Currently, two COVID-19 patients are being treated at Brantford General Hospital. As of Thursday, 30 variants of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community, although the lineage in each case has not been determined. At the beginning of March, the health unit reported just two variant cases. To date, 17,772 vaccinations have been given locally, with 2,566 people having received second doses.

Article content The Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards have seen the number of positive cases decline as the week has progressed. Grand Erie’s Ryerson Heights Elementary School in Brantford is closed after an outbreak was declared on Tuesday. Online learning at Ryerson, which has had several cases in the past week, will continue until March 31. An outbreak was declared at Walter Gretzky Elementary School in Brantford after three cases were reported in less than a week. The school remains open. There was also a positive case reported at Brantford’s North Park Collegiate on Monday. With the Catholic board, Holy Cross School in Brantford had two cases reported on Tuesday, bringing its total number of active cases to three. However, the health unit did not identify any close contacts within the school community from the two cases on Tuesday because the individuals were not in contact with anyone else from the school during their period of communicability. The Catholic board also reported new cases this week at Brantford elementary schools St. Basil (Monday), St. Gabriel (Monday) and St. Pius (Saturday). Last week an outbreak was declared at St. Theresa, a Brantford elementary school, where two students and one staff member tested positive. The school remains open. The health unit said an outbreak was declared Wednesday at CSN Collision Centre at 85 Lynden Rd. in Brantford after two cases of COVID-19 were found in staff members that did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of this establishment. The business remains open.

Article content A workplace outbreak is declared when there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace within a 14-day period, where cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace. St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, a Brantford long-term care facility, had an outbreak declared March 6 after two staff members tested positive and an outbreak was declared March 1 at a local food processing plant that is now reporting eight cases. Provincial government guidelines require outbreaks to be declared at long-term and retirement homes, as well as congregate settings, whenever there is a single positive case involving a resident or staff member. On Six Nations of the Grand River, there were four new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. There are currently 29 active cases, with one COVID patient hospitalized. A total of 601 people have been given the vaccination on Six Nations with 128 of those people fully vaccinated. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 431 confirmed cases, of which 394 are resolved. There have been eight deaths related to the virus on Six Nations. Public Health Ontario reported on Thursday 1,553 new cases of COVID-19 in the province. It was the second straight day there were more than 1,500 new cases reported. With 15 more deaths attributed to the virus on Thursday, the total number of deaths in Ontario from COVID is now 7,202. A total of 1,359,453 doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Thursday with 292,269 Ontarians fully vaccinated.

