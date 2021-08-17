The Brant County Health Unit reported Tuesday six new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

There are now 40 active cases in Brantford-Brant.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Health unit reporting six new COVID-19 cases Back to video

The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting that 13 COVID patients are in its care and, of those, five are in critical care. The BCHU is reporting that 11 patients are hospitalized with the difference due to the fact that some patients may reside outside of the health unit.

Since the pandemic began last March, 3,510 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,450 of those resulting in recovered cases.

There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.

The health unit is reporting 1,270 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 92 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, 61 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 325 have some mutation detected.

There have been 206,560 doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU and there are 101,427 people who have completed their vaccine series.

According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 76 per cent of area residents, aged 18 and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 69 per cent having received both doses.

Of those aged 12 to 18, 75 per cent have at least one dose and 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The BCHU is hosting a walk-in clinic on Wednesday at Winston Court (22 Gladstone Ave.) for those aged 12 and older who are seeking first or second doses. No appointments are necessary for the clinic.

There will also be clinics at the Lynden Park Mall Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., across from Sport Chek.