Health unit reporting six new COVID-19 cases
Article content
The Brant County Health Unit reported Tuesday six new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
Advertisement
Article content
There are now 40 active cases in Brantford-Brant.
Health unit reporting six new COVID-19 cases Back to video
The Brant Community Health Care System is reporting that 13 COVID patients are in its care and, of those, five are in critical care. The BCHU is reporting that 11 patients are hospitalized with the difference due to the fact that some patients may reside outside of the health unit.
Since the pandemic began last March, 3,510 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brantford and Brant County, with 3,450 of those resulting in recovered cases.
There have been 20 deaths in the communities from the virus.
The health unit is reporting 1,270 variants of concern. Of those, 792 have the B.1.1.7 (UK) lineage, 92 have the P.1 (Brazil) lineage, 61 have the B.1.617 (India) lineage and 325 have some mutation detected.
There have been 206,560 doses of the vaccine administered by the BCHU and there are 101,427 people who have completed their vaccine series.
According to the BCHU website, as of Sunday, 76 per cent of area residents, aged 18 and older, have received at least one dose of the vaccine with 69 per cent having received both doses.
Of those aged 12 to 18, 75 per cent have at least one dose and 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.
The BCHU is hosting a walk-in clinic on Wednesday at Winston Court (22 Gladstone Ave.) for those aged 12 and older who are seeking first or second doses. No appointments are necessary for the clinic.
There will also be clinics at the Lynden Park Mall Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., across from Sport Chek.
Advertisement
Article content
Laurier (1 Market St.) will hold clinics Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the Paris fairgrounds (139 Silver St.) will host clinics Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information and for full details about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.
The following is a list of outbreaks in the area, with the location, date and number of people affected included: Brantwood Community Services – Cumberland – Aug. 12, one staff member; Lions McInnes House, Aug. 11, one staff member; Willet Transitional Unit, BCHS Paris, Aug. 13, four patients; and Salvation Army Booth Centre – Brantford, Aug. 7, one case.
Provincial government guidelines require an outbreak be declared when a single positive case among staff or residents is reported at retirement and long-term care homes, and congregate living settings.
On Six Nations of the Grand River, there is one active COVID case.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 535 confirmed cases, of which 520 are resolved.
Exact numbers were not available but 42 per cent of the population has received a dose of the vaccination, with 37 per cent competing their vaccination series.
There have been 11 deaths related to the virus on Six Nations.
On Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported 348 new cases in the past 24 hours. It is the first day there have been less than 500 cases since Aug. 11.
There were 10 deaths reported from Monday, including six that were revealed through an ongoing review of deaths during the pandemic. There have now been 9,428 deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 127 patients in ICUs.
There have now been 20,254,502 doses of the vaccine administered, which means 40,626 doses were administered on Monday. In Ontario, 9,612,865 people are fully vaccinated.