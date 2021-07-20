Health unit hosting vaccine pop-up clinics to spur COVID immunization
Article content
With fewer people getting COVID-19 shots at mass vaccination clinics, the Brant County Health Unit is operating pop-up locations in popular areas.
Advertisement
Article content
The walk-in clinics, which require no appointment, will be held at the Lynden Park Mall in Brantford, the Paris Summer Carnival and the Burford Arena.
Health unit hosting vaccine pop-up clinics to spur COVID immunization Back to video
“As our mass vaccination clinics begin to see less traffic, we are reallocating resources elsewhere in an effort to remove barriers for those looking to receive the vaccine,” Dr. Malcolm Lock, acting medical officer of health, said during his weekly media briefing.
Health unit CEO Joanne Tober said, like the rest of the province, the groups with the lowest number of people getting shots are those aged 12 to 17 and 18 to 39.
Tober said she hopes the ease of getting a shot at the mall or another pop-up location will increase the uptake.
“In 20 minutes, they can be all done,” she said.
The pop-up clinics are for both first and second doses of vaccine.
“The hope is that by being out where the people are and having staff available to answer questions and concerns from those that are still vaccine hesitant, we can drive our local vaccine coverage rates even higher,” said Lock. “As our second dose percentages continue to catch up to our first dose percentages, we will have more resources to offer to community-based pop-up clinics like these.”
Pop-up clinics will be held at the Burford Arena on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Lynden Park Mall on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and at the carnival at the Paris fairgrounds on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Advertisement
Article content
“As we’ve now entered Stage 3 of the Provincial Roadmap to Reopen and many restrictions have been lifted, it is vitally important for those who haven’t received a vaccine to do so as quickly as possible,” said Lock. “Every person who receives a vaccine is helping to continue the success we are currently enjoying.”
As of Sunday, 74 per cent of Brantford and Brant County residents, aged 18 and older, had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 58 per cent had completed the two-dose series. Of those aged 12 to 18, 73 per cent have at least one dose and 55 per cent are fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,222 vaccines were administered by the health unit on Monday.
Tober said a delay on Monday of the health unit’s delivery of the Pfizer vaccine forced some people to return in the afternoon to get their shots. She said they are now stocked with a large supply for the next couple of weeks.
In addition to the pop-up clinics, the health unit is hosting walk-in clinics for first and second doses this week at its Laurier and Paris fairgrounds locations for those aged 12 and older. No appointments are necessary for the clinics.
The Laurier location (1 Market St., Brantford) will hold clinics on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The clinics at the fairgrounds (139 Silver St., Paris) will take place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lock said the health unit is asking those who have had their second-dose appointment booked through the health unit in August and September, and who received their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least 28 days ago, to book their second dose at an earlier date. He said those who received their second dose elsewhere should cancel their outstanding appointment with the health unit.
Visit www.bchu.org/covid19vaccine/ for more information about vaccine rollout in Brant County and covid-19.ontario.ca/ for more information on the rollout in Ontario.