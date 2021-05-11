Health unit CEO optimistic fourth wave can be averted
Article content
The Brant County Health Unit is on track to meet its vaccination goals for the end of May, says CEO Jo Ann Tober.
“We’re quite optimistic we can avert a fourth wave or that it would be quite minor,” Tober said during press briefing on Tuesday.
Health unit CEO optimistic fourth wave can be averted Back to video
“The provincial aim is to have 65 per cent coverage by the end of May and we in Brant are on track to meet that goal, the province is on track to meet that goal.”
If vaccinations continue at the current pace, the vast majority of the population should be covered by a first dose by the end of the month. Hitting that target would drive down or at the very least minimize the impact of a fourth wave, Tober said.
As of Tuesday, 60,971 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Brantford-Brant, with 4,730 people receiving both doses of their vaccine. Clinics for the week of May 17 to 21 have opened up and appointments are available, Tober said.
The health unit has opened online bookings for Group 2 essential workers as well as those with ‘at risk’ health conditions. Online booking for groups who were previously going through their healthcare provider or employer has also been opened up by the health unit.
Advertisement
Article content
Visit https://www.bchu.org/COVID19Vaccines for a full list of who can now book appointments.
Public health officials have also started contacting healthcare workers who qualify for a shortened second dose interval. Those who qualify will begin receiving their second dose through clinics this week, Tober said.
Plans call for the health unit to stick as close as possible to the province’s Phase 2 schedule as much as the vaccine supply allows over the next two weeks. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/ontarios-covid-19-vaccination-plan#phase-2 for the Phase 2 schedule.
Still, while there is reason for optimism, Tober cautioned the community that it hasn’t reached the finish line just yet. She urged residents to continue to follow public health guidelines.
“With the province’s vaccine supply increasing, it can be easy to think we’ve reached the finish line prematurely,” Tober said. “We need the continued cooperation from our community to see this through properly.”
The weekly case count rose slightly last week compared to the previous week. However, at the same time, the reproductive number dropped for the fifth week in a row.
“We are seeing the same trends in our community as the province, with respect to our overall indicators,” Tober said. “These numbers are decreasing, but in a slower fashion than what was seen in the second wave.
“This is due to more transmissible variants of concern being present.”
Public health officials on Six Nations reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 16 active cases of the virus on Six Nations.
There have been 524 positive tests since the pandemic began and of those 497 have been resolved. There are have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths on Six Nations since the start of the pandemic.
So far, 1,152 residents have received one dose of the vaccine while 1,509 have received two doses.
Vball@postmedia.com
twitter.com/EXPVBall