Health unit CEO optimistic fourth wave can be averted

The Brant County Health Unit is on track to meet its vaccination goals for the end of May, says CEO Jo Ann Tober.

“We’re quite optimistic we can avert a fourth wave or that it would be quite minor,” Tober said during press briefing on Tuesday.

“The provincial aim is to have 65 per cent coverage by the end of May and we in Brant are on track to meet that goal, the province is on track to meet that goal.”

If vaccinations continue at the current pace, the vast majority of the population should be covered by a first dose by the end of the month. Hitting that target would drive down or at the very least minimize the impact of a fourth wave, Tober said.

As of Tuesday, 60,971 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Brantford-Brant, with 4,730 people receiving both doses of their vaccine. Clinics for the week of May 17 to 21 have opened up and appointments are available, Tober said.

The health unit has opened online bookings for Group 2 essential workers as well as those with ‘at risk’ health conditions. Online booking for groups who were previously going through their healthcare provider or employer has also been opened up by the health unit.