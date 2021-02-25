Harold and Goetz vanishes from downtown landscape

Article content

A longstanding Brantford business is vanishing from the downtown landscape this week.

“The company this year would have been 100 years old,” said Blake Agnew, former majority owner of Harold and Goetz. “One of the oldest companies in Brantford, right up there with J.H. Young Jewellers.”

Three years ago, Agnew and his minority partner, Jamie Grierson, sold the building supply company located at Clarence Street and Icomm Drive, adjacent to the Brantford Farmers Market.

Agnew tried to arrange a deal with Wilfrid Laurier University to build student residences on the site, but said the idea didn’t fit with the university’s plans.

He ended up selling the company to a Hamilton businessman who operated Harold and Goetz for two years before closing the doors.

“A lot of good people worked there for years, and it was near and dear to our family because we owned it,” Agnew said. “We always took a lot of pride running the business.”