Haldimand-Norfolk's MOH announces departure

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, who has been Haldimand-Norfolk’s medical officer of health for almost three years, is leaving the post as of May 21.

His departure was announced Friday.

“I want to thank Dr. Nesathurai for his hard work and leadership through this incredibly difficult time,” Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp said in a statement. “His insight and guidance has been extremely valuable to the leadership of both Haldimand and Norfolk counties.

“We wish him all the best as he winds down his time with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.”

Nesathurai thanked his colleagues.

“I want to thank the public health staff who have worked tirelessly to keep the community safe,” Nesathurai aid. “The community is lucky to be served by a group of people so committed to advancing the cause of public health.”

Joining the health unit in October 2018, Nesathurai led the local battle against the COVID-19 pandemic with much of his time spent on managing and preventing outbreaks at nursing homes and migrant farm worker residences, said a media release.