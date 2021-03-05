Haldimand-Norfolk's MOH announces departure
Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, who has been Haldimand-Norfolk’s medical officer of health for almost three years, is leaving the post as of May 21.
His departure was announced Friday.
“I want to thank Dr. Nesathurai for his hard work and leadership through this incredibly difficult time,” Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp said in a statement. “His insight and guidance has been extremely valuable to the leadership of both Haldimand and Norfolk counties.
“We wish him all the best as he winds down his time with the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit.”
Nesathurai thanked his colleagues.
“I want to thank the public health staff who have worked tirelessly to keep the community safe,” Nesathurai aid. “The community is lucky to be served by a group of people so committed to advancing the cause of public health.”
Joining the health unit in October 2018, Nesathurai led the local battle against the COVID-19 pandemic with much of his time spent on managing and preventing outbreaks at nursing homes and migrant farm worker residences, said a media release.
Nesathurai also has worked on the local distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination effort.
During his tenure, Nesathurai has also advocated for improved programs and services to combat the opioid crisis.
However, Nesathurai was the focus of controversy over his handling of bunkhouse and quarantine rules for migrant workers during the pandemic.
Nesathurai required local farmers to cap all bunkhouse quarantines at three workers regardless of floor area. Other health units adopted a federal standard which allowed as many workers per bunkhouse as could safely maintain social distance of two metres at all times.
Many local farmers complained about Nesathurai’s approach saying it created staffing bottlenecks that prevented farmers from situating their workforce in a timely manner according to the demands of the growing season. Some farmers walked away from their crops – asparagus most notably – due to a lack of qualified help.
More recently, it was revealed that Nesathurai received $160,000 top-up in pay for the extra hours and work he did during the pandemic.
Some, including Chopp who also serves as the chair of the Haldimand-Norfolk board of health, voiced concern over the amount of money paid out.