Gun-carrying man caused hotel evacuation

A man who pleaded guilty for his role in causing the evacuation of a hotel and lock-down of a nearby school last year was given a global sentence of almost two years.

John S. McGregor, 35, and a cohort were carrying a shotgun when they went into the Comfort Inn last Nov. 5 and, although the gun was unloaded, there was ammunition in a duffel bag also carried by the pair.

Police evacuated the guests and staff of the hotel and, working with the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board, put St. Pius X School on Wood Street into a hold and secure lock-down as a precautionary measure.

“The victim impact statements filed spoke to the upset to staff and guests at the hotel,” said Justice Gethin Edward during McGregor’s sentencing.

Edward noted the incident ended uneventfully and there were no allegations the gun had been used in any way.

About 80 minutes after getting the call, police officers were able to locate and arrest the two men.

Both McGregor and William Davies, 33, were charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, carrying a concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm, and having a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Davies has yet to have his charges dealt with in court.

In Ontario Court last month, McGregor pleaded guilty to possession of an unauthorized firearm, careless use and storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

McGregor apologized to the court, saying he had fallen back into drug use.

“I thought my stupid drug addiction had been conquered. If I hadn’t relapsed, it wouldn’t have happened.”

McGregor’s lawyer, Shawn Swarts, said his client had been jailed for 210 days before his trial, which was enhanced to equal 420 days due to the pandemic. Swarts suggested McGregor could be let off with that time served or a community sentence.

But assistant Crown attorney Alex Burns said McGregor should be sent to prison – a term of at least two years.

Each lawyer presented cases to support their submissions but the judge noted the cases didn’t exactly reflect McGregor’s case.

Edward said McGregor’s gun wasn’t a “killing machine” – a hand gun with an over-sized magazine – wasn’t used and wasn’t involved in a drug deal. But he also noted that McGregor hadn’t made a “turnaround” in his life and continues to struggle with his opioid addiction.

“His employment appears sporadic and, at 35, his life appears to be stalled.”

The judge decided on a two-years-less-a-day global sentence but declined to consider a community sentence.

“The accused was found guilty of disobeying a court order not to possess a gun so I don’t believe the accused serving a sentence in the community would be safe for the community. He is sentenced to real jail.”

McGregor, who was already jailed and appearing by Zoom court, was ordered to serve another 310 days and to have no weapons for another 10 years.

