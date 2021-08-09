A dry spell early in the 2021 growing season had many farmers nervous that near drought-like conditions of the previous year would repeat but things changed quickly.

“Once it started it never seemed to want to quit raining,” said Ontario Federation of Agriculture director Larry Davis. “Not that we got a lot, but it came quite often. It’s been sufficient and given us luxurious growth in crops.”

Growers optimistic for this year's corn harvest

Davis said the corn crop is looking “great”, though there are some concerns about fungus in the corn and white mould in the soybeans because of the damp weather.

“Because of our position in the Great Lakes region, we’re surrounded by water,” he said. “The air is quote often moist, and when we get all this rain, it becomes a good growing place for fungus. So farmers have been busy keeping ahead of the fungi.”

The OFA director noted that the Brant County Soil and Crop Improvement Association encourages farmers to look after their soil.

“If it’s in good shape, two or three inches of rain will soak right in and be there when the crop needs it.”

Davis said at present, it looks to be a bumper crop, with corn and soybeans being a high yielding crop in Brant County.

The situation is similar in Haldimand-Norfolk, where Scot-Lyn Sweet-Pac owner Scott Biddle said he had a lot invested in irrigation last year to keep the crop alive.

“It’s ideal to have around an inch (of rain) a week,” Biddle noted. “We’ve had more than that. We are fortunate the ground we grow on is fairly sandy loam ground that can absorb the extra rainfall that we have had.”

He said this year’s corn has a lot more sugar content with cobs filled out to the end.